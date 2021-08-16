This is the last chance to buy tickets for the Redbank Valley Public Library’s Purse Bingo Bash, which will be held this Friday at 6 p.m.
Our doors will be opening at 5 p.m. and you must have a ticket for entrance. We have over 30 purses, cash prizes, 50/50 raffle, bingo games, rip-off tickets, and other raffles that you can win, as well as door prizes that will be given away all evening.
You don’t need to be present to win the items on the ticket; however, you must be present to win additional items at the event.
Come join us for a fun-filled evening with friends!
•
Next Thursday, Aug. 26, there will be a ceramics class with Dot here at the library starting at 6 p.m.
We will have teapot fairy houses and other garden items. There is always a variety and something for everyone.
Call to sign up for a spot; we have limited space. Additional upcoming classes will be announced in the next article or on Facebook.
•
Do you want to honor or remember a special person by donating a book in their name? We can order books and place them in memory or honor of someone for you. You and the family will receive cards stating the book and who it is in memory or honor of.
Books will remain in the library for at least five years with a plate in the front cover. Give us a call or stop in to find out more information.