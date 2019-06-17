BROCKWAY — When Pendleton Child Care unexpectedly closed its doors in Brockway, residents and workers in the community found themselves without anywhere close for daycare. However, since the end of May, daycare has returned, and in a familiar place.
Three weeks ago, the Brookville YMCA Laugh and Learn Daycare opened in the old Pendleton’s location on Broad Street in Brockway. The Brookville YMCA found the location and worked to restart childcare in a town that had a huge need.
“Losing daycare here in Brockway was a huge hit to this community,” Director Trishia Cyphert said. “People were driving over an hour extra every day to get care! Parents are very thankful. Having a daycare here, affiliated with the YMCA, I think is a relief. The YMCA has a good reputation, and the programs have been known to be very good.”
The process was streamlined by the YMCA’s involvement. Tina Householder, the director in Brookville, connected with a Brockway resident who purchased the old Pendleton’s building. Licensing and inspections took months, but the staff saw right away that the effort was worth it.
“Our first open house was packed,” Cyphert said. “Even people who didn’t need care now, but needed it for the school year, came in. We had 30 applicants, and we thought 12 would be great! The second open house brought 30 more applicants. You can tell there was a need in Brockway.”
The shocking attendance of the first open house continued, filling the building to near capacity. Laugh and Learn has five openings for the start of the school year and then a few more for people looking for just summer care.
“We’re really doing well,” Cyphert said. “We’re getting a better response than, I think, anyone was expecting.”
The center has different rooms for different age groups. Visitors enter a foyer and then have to be buzzed in by someone on the inside of the center. Infants have a room with cribs and age-appropriate toys. Toddlers and older children have lessons, playtime, reading, and group activities. The daycare follows a schedule and tries to go outside whenever it can.
“Of course, it never stops raining!” Cyphert said. “But we have a nice playground space that we try to use as often as we can. It’s a great space for them to be able to run. We try to make sure the kids aren’t bored.”
The Brookville YMCA provides several resources, however the Brookville community was instrumental in getting it off the ground.
“The Brookville community provided a lot of donations,” Cyphert said. “We have a lot of supplies and toys that came from there. Anything you can imagine! Even though we’re in Brockway, the neighboring community has really supported us.”
Cyphert said that the center is still looking for crafting and school supplies — like paint, pencils, crayons, and markers.
“We create activities daily for the kids to do, so we use craft supplies constantly,” Cyphert said. “We’ve also had a lot of donations of books, which is awesome, and we even received some outside toys.”
The leftover outside toys were not in great shape, so the donations allowed Cyphert and her staff to replace the old toys.
“Anything kid-centered, or anything you think would be useful in a daycare, we’re willing to take and look at it,” she said. “If we can’t use it, we see if our families can or donate it to Goodwill.”
The daycare is only three weeks old, so it is still in its early days. However, Cyphert is planning to ensure the daycare is connected to its community.
“We want to be able to have community ties,” she said. “Maybe a business would be able to host a visit, for example. I want to build that kind of relationship. Our kids need that community connection...”
The daycare can be reached at 268-2030.