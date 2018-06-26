BROOKVILLE — Following are the results of the Brookville Laurel Festival car show held on Sunday, June 24.
Class A
- 3rd Lindberg Furniture
- 2nd Mark and Heidi Pyler
- 1st Mary and Rodyen Steel
Class B
- 3rd Bill Burcher
- 2nd Vince Barber
- 1st Terry Prohask
Class C
- 3rd Charles Richard
- 2nd Russ and Michelle Doverspike
- 1st Dan Martz
Class D
- 3rd Chester Nolf
- 2nd Bob Radaker
- 1st Dave Powers
Class E
- 3rd Guy Gross
- 2nd Bob Cotherman
- 1st Ben Barnett
Class F
- 3rd Butch Jones
- 2nd Randy Dolby
- 1st Bob Hanna
Class G
- 1st Jerry Miller
Class H
- 3rd Richard Etler
- 2nd Chris Morris
- 1st Stephanie Silvis
CLASS I
- 2nd Mason Ishman
- 1st Bob Niebauer
Class J
- 3rd Matt Kemmer
- 2nd Bob Mohney
- 1st Dan Barber
Class K
- 3rd Dave Deihler
- 2nd Rick Straitiff
- 1st Bill McElroy
Class L
- 3rd Kevin Guntrum
- 2nd Terry Wolfe
- 1st Jimmy and Melissa Bosley
Class M
- 2nd Tim Richards
- 1st Steve Strouse
Class N And O
No entries
Class P
- 3rd Bob Blair
- 2nd Jesse Reed
- 1st Jason Baumgartner
Class Q
- 1st Heidi and Mark Plyler
Laurel 500 Decorated Cars
- 3rd Moriana Rulffolo
- 2nd J.D. Gallagher
- 1st Caden Mauk
Public Choice
Jordan Mescall
Participants’ Choice
Dan Barber
Queen’s Choice
Charles Richards
1962 Corvair
Best of Show
Dave Reid (Class L entrant)
