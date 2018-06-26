BROOKVILLE — Following are the results of the Brookville Laurel Festival car show held on Sunday, June 24.

Class A

  • 3rd Lindberg Furniture
  • 2nd Mark and Heidi Pyler
  • 1st Mary and Rodyen Steel

Class B

  • 3rd Bill Burcher
  • 2nd Vince Barber
  • 1st Terry Prohask

Class C

  • 3rd Charles Richard
  • 2nd Russ and Michelle Doverspike
  • 1st Dan Martz

Class D

  • 3rd Chester Nolf
  • 2nd Bob Radaker
  • 1st Dave Powers

Class E

  • 3rd Guy Gross
  • 2nd Bob Cotherman
  • 1st Ben Barnett

Class F

  • 3rd Butch Jones
  • 2nd Randy Dolby
  • 1st Bob Hanna

Class G

  • 1st Jerry Miller

Class H

  • 3rd Richard Etler
  • 2nd Chris Morris
  • 1st Stephanie Silvis

CLASS I

  • 2nd Mason Ishman
  • 1st Bob Niebauer

Class J

  • 3rd Matt Kemmer
  • 2nd Bob Mohney
  • 1st Dan Barber

Class K

  • 3rd Dave Deihler
  • 2nd Rick Straitiff
  • 1st Bill McElroy

Class L

  • 3rd Kevin Guntrum
  • 2nd Terry Wolfe
  • 1st Jimmy and Melissa Bosley

Class M

  • 2nd Tim Richards
  • 1st Steve Strouse

Class N And O

No entries

Class P

  • 3rd Bob Blair
  • 2nd Jesse Reed
  • 1st Jason Baumgartner

Class Q

  • 1st Heidi and Mark Plyler

Laurel 500 Decorated Cars

  • 3rd Moriana Rulffolo
  • 2nd J.D. Gallagher
  • 1st Caden Mauk

Public Choice

Jordan Mescall

Participants’ Choice

Dan Barber

Queen’s Choice

Charles Richards

1962 Corvair

Best of Show

Dave Reid (Class L entrant)

