Laurel D. Burt, 75, a well-known Rimersburg resident, long-time local registrar and retired EMT, died early Thursday morning, March 29, 2018, at Clarion Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Born October 3, 1942, in Clarion County, she was the daughter of Ivan D. and Helen Juanita Eddinger Lasher.
Mrs. Burt was a 1961 graduate of Union High School.
She married Robert A. “Bob” Burt Sr. on March 28, 1964, in Rimersburg. He survives.
Mrs. Burt enjoyed sitting around the fire at camp, fishing, pontoon boating, yard-saleing, trying and sharing new recipes, and growing and sharing vegetables from her garden. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
She retired from Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service following more than 30 years of service as an EMT. She was a Pennsylvania State local registrar for nearly 30 years and was well-respected among the area’s local funeral directors.
In addition to her husband, survivors include two children, Robert A. Burt Jr. and his wife, Shanna, of Rimersburg, and Shelly D. Schons and her husband, Ross, of Templeton; five grandchildren, Dillan, Heather, Luke, Michael and Addilynn; a great-granddaughter, Lydia; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Terry Lee; an infant sister, Sally Ann; and two brothers, Raymond S. and Ivan C. Lasher.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at the Burns Funeral Home and Crematorium in Rimersburg with the Rev. John Milliron, pastor of the Baker Street Church of God in Rimersburg, officiating.
Interment was in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 Rt. 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc. in St. Petersburg.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hilefh.com.
