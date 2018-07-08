The Pennsylvania State Police and more than 235 municipal law enforcement agencies will cooperate to conduct targeted aggressive driving enforcement from July 9 to Aug. 6.
The effort, according to a PSP spokesman, is intended to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries and deaths on the state’s roads.
Any aggressive driver stopped by officers will receive a ticket.
The enforcement effort will focus on the running of red lights, tailgating, speeding, driving too fast for conditions, and other aggressive driving.
Last year’s effort saw 41,661 citations issued, including 27,017 for speeding, 1,203 for occupant protection violations, 2,493 for red light violations and 137 impaired driving arrests.
The effort is part of the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project and is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.