ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s Leadership program completed their session on Arts and Education March 11, with St. Marys Area High School hosting the class in the morning.
Amy Goode from the CEC presented on the DISCOVER Partnership, a career development and exploration program for students in grades K-12. A panel of school administrators followed where the class learned about the current and future opportunities and challenges of the education system.
A tour of the career and technical education departments was also provided to the participants.
Dr. Joe Nairn, president of the Northern PA Regional College (NPRC), presented on the new college, its model and programs. Frank, SMAHS English and theatre teacher, talked with the group about the district’s Performing Arts opportunities. Lunch was sponsored by NPRC.
The class traveled to Ridgway and visited Elkwood Arts and the Elk County Council on the Arts. Presentations included how art and other subjects of education intersect and overlap. The class heard from Mr. Skellen, Ridgway area art teacher and Julie Mader, arts in education resident artist. Mader demonstrated how she teaches art to various groups of students and adults; the class completed an art project related to personal awareness.
Leadership Elk & Cameron is a community-based leadership program for individuals who live and work in Elk and Cameron Counties. The CEC is now accepting applications for the next class which kicks off in September 2020. For more information, visit www.communityedcenter.com or call 814-781-3437.