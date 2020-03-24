Exploring Arts in Education

Leadership Elk & Cameron participants completed an Arts in Education project with artist Julie Mader at the Elk County Council on the Arts recently. From left are: Theresa Mitchell, Domtar; Betsy LaValle, Community Nurses; Lauren Zickefoose, McCourt Label; Angie Catalone, St. Marys Area High School; Austin Erich, student at Ridgway Area High School; Josh Hanes, Allegheny Coatings; Mollie Anzinger, St. Marys Area School District; Alex Garner, Advantage Powder Metals.