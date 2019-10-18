The Leadership Elk & Cameron class recently visited sites throughout Elk and Cameron Counties as part of Tourism and Environment Day. Participants learned about the impact of tourism on our communities and how it relates to the environment. The class started in Kersey at Advanced Disposal’s Greentree Landfill and traveled to the Elk County Community Recycling Center in St. Marys. Following tours and presentations from these organizations, the participants headed to Straub Brewery’s new Visitors’ Center and Tap Room for a tour and lunch courtesy of the brewery.
In the afternoon, the group visited the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce and Artisan Center where the participants learned about the Chamber and its benefits to the community and tourists. Chamber Executive Director, Tina Johns Solak, led a walking tour of Emporium. The group visited the new Hygrade Inn and the Aroma Café and learned about Good Things Growing, a new local foods co-op business in Emporium.
The mission of Leadership Elk & Cameron is to educate its participants in the strengths and weaknesses of the region in order to develop informed, civic-oriented volunteers to help direct the future of Elk & Cameron Counties. More information about the Leadership program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at (814) 781-3437.