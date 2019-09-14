The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron Program welcomed its 13th Class this month. The welcome reception was held at the Elk Country Visitor’s Center in Benezette. The event was sponsored by Copper Fox Winery, Northwest Bank and Straub Brewery. The first monthly session followed on September 11th at the Edgewood in St. Marys. The ten month program is aimed at educating its participants in the strengths and weaknesses of Elk and Cameron Counties in order to develop informed, civic oriented volunteers to help direct the future of the region. Nearly 180 individuals have completed the program to date. This year there are 20 participants.
This month’s first session focused on assessing the individual participants’ personality and leadership styles; team building activities; and communication strategies for working with diverse personalities. Terry Hinton, Workforce Development Specialist for the Northern PA Regional College, led the session. In addition, Jonathan Johnson, Senior Staff Analyst for the Center for Rural PA, provided a presentation on the demographic and economic trends of the region. Lunch was sponsored by Advantage Metal Powders.
The 2019-2020 Leadership Elk & Cameron participants are sponsored by their employers which include: Advantage Metal Powders, Allegheny Coatings, City of St. Marys, Community Nurses, Dickinson Center, Domtar, Elk County Children & Youth, Elk County Council on the Arts, McCourt Label, Northwest Bank, and St. Marys Area High School. Five high school students from St. Marys, ECC, Ridgway and Johnsonburg are also participating in the program this year. They were sponsored by Dickinson, Friends of Congressman Thompson, Liberty Pressed Metals, and St. Marys Insurance.
More information about the program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at (814) 781-3437.