ALCOLA – Prizes were awarded to the following winners of the Leadline Contest at the Clarion County Fair, held last week:
Adult — Ages 20 and up: 1st — Annie Barnett of Templeton, 2nd — Rob Rankin of New Bethlehem, 3rd — Jennifer Rankin of New Bethlehem and 4th — Gene Rapp of Mayport.
Junior Division — Ages 8-13: 1st — MacKenna Rankin of New Bethlehem and Libby Rapp of Mayport, 2nd — Kale Barnett of Templeton and Nolan Barnett of Templeton and 3rd — Liliane Barnett of Templeton.
Tiny Tots — Ages 7 and under: 1st — Emelia Barnett of Templeton and Brielle Hornberger of Fairmount City.