CLARION — Clarion University Department of Biology and Geosciences will host a Forest Landowners’ Conference from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Feb. 22 in the university’s Science and Technology Center. The annual conference, organized by Clarion County Forest Stewardship Committee, will help forest landowners learn the forest management options available to them to ensure that their forest land will remain healthy and diverse.
Event partners are Penn State Extension, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Woodland Owners of Clarion Allegheny Valley.
Speakers will include Pennsylvania Game Commission and Bureau of Forestry specialists, as well as Penn State forestry educators and environmental organization conservationists. Session topics include: Elk Conservation, Carbon Credits as Management Tools, Rain Gardens and Runoff Prevention, and Maple Syrup Production.
“The conference is geared to the public and is valuable for anyone interested in learning more about the woods, conservation issues or ways to promote wildlife and diversity in their backyard,” said Dr. Suzanne Boyden, Clarion professor of biology and conference organizer. “Speakers are seasoned professionals in their fields, with a wealth of knowledge to share.”
The event is open to the community. Registration is $30, which includes a light breakfast and buffet lunch. Register by calling 1-877-345-0691.