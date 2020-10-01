A legal battle in Clearfield County could have a significant impact on those who have medical marijuana cards and how DUIs are enforced.
At issue is the what do prosecutors have to do to prove that someone who has a medical marijuana card is intoxicated and driving under the influence, and whether or not someone can legally drive if they are legally using marijuana.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers is taking the position that if someone is driving and they test positive for marijuana whether or not they have a medical marijuana card they are guilty of DUI.
On the other side of the argument is defense attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield who disagrees with Sayers’ interpretation of the law.
And the issue came to a head in a recent court case. According to court documents on May 25, 2019, River Stone, 21, of Clearfield was driving on US-322 in Lawrence Township when he was pulled over for speeding by the state police.
When the state trooper approached the vehicle, he reported he could smell burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Stone told the trooper that he had a medical marijuana card but didn’t have it with him.
Stone also turned over some marijuana in a small plastic bag and said it was medical marijuana. But the state trooper reported the marijuana was not in its original packaging, and Stone had no documentation that he had obtained the marijuana medically.
The state trooper took Stone to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and Stone tested positive for marijuana and he was charged with DUI-3rd offense for Stone, who had two previous DUIs.
After Stone was charged with DUI, Maines, his attorney, filed a motion to have the DUI charges thrown out because Stone had a medical marijuana card and the issue went before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
The Progress newspaper in Clearfield interviewed both Sayers and Maines separately on the issue and both said the law is unclear.
“The DUI statutes are in conflict the Medical Marijuana Act and the Medical Marijuana Act is in conflict with federal statutes,” Sayers said.
A few years ago the state passed a law making medical marijuana legal as treatment for certain conditions as long as they receive a doctor’s approval to get a medical marijuana card.
But the legislature did not change the Controlled Substance Act, which states that marijuana is a Schedule I controlled substance. A substance listed as Schedule I substance means the drug has no medically acceptable use. Heroin is another example of a Schedule I controlled substance.
“That’s where the DUI law is problematic,” Maines told The Progress. “That particular section states that if any amount of a Schedule I controlled substance is in a person’s blood it’s a DUI.”
But he said the reason the law was written like that is because one is not allowed to ingest Schedule I substances and marijuana was listed as a Schedule I substance, but Maines said that changed a few years ago when the state legislature changed the law to allow medical marijuana.
On May 29, Ammerman issued his opinion, dismissing Maines’ motion to dismiss the DUI charges, but he also ruled against the commonwealth and said the commonwealth had the burden of proof to show that the marijuana in Stone’s blood system was illegal marijuana and not legal medical marijuana.
In his opinion, Ammerman used a prior state Superior Court ruling in Commonwealth vs. Jezzi of 2019. This case was not a DUI case but the superior court ruled that marijuana is still a Schedule I controlled substance, except when it is medical marijuana.
“Jezzi therefore shows that medical marijuana is not a Schedule I illegal substance while non-medical marijuana is illegal and a Schedule I controlled substance,” Ammerman wrote in his opinion. “This holding is perfectly consistent with this Court’s ruling that the Commonwealth has the burden of proof to show the marijuana and metabolite in Stone’s blood is from illegal marijuana, not approved medical marijuana.”
Metabolite is the chemicals left over after the body metabolizes THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
And Ammerman noted that although the Superior Court ruled in Comw. vs. Handley of 2019 that marijuana remains a Schedule I controlled substance even though the Medical Marijuana Act was enacted because in the Handley case, the superior court did not address whether or not medical marijuana was a Schedule I controlled substance therefore Jezzi ruling controls on that issues.
Maines told The Progress he agrees with Ammerman’s ruling.
But Sayers did not and filed an appeal to the state Superior Court.
The superior court has not specifically ruled on this issue and it’s decision could set a precedent for the entire state.
Sayers said it is important that the defense’s position not prevail because it would make prosecuting DUI-marijuana cases more difficult because unlike alcohol, there is no set level of intoxication. For example with alcohol, if someone drives a vehicle and their blood alcohol content is above 0.08 percent, they are considered to be DUI, but there is no such standard with marijuana.
Sayers said if the defense argument prevails, a defendant could still be found guilty of DUI for consuming marijuana but the bar is set higher for the commonwealth.
To prove someone is guilty of DUI-marijuana, the commonwealth would have to prove either impairment, that is the driver was unable to operate a vehicle safety because they were impaired by a drug or they have to prove the source of the marijuana in the defendant’s blood was illegal marijuana.
There is another twist in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana laws. The MMA allows someone who has a medical marijuana card to consume the marijuana in anyway they wish, except burning it. So if someone burns or smokes the marijuana it is illegal, Sayers said.
But Maines argued that if Sayer’s position is correct and becomes the law, anyone using medical marijuana would not be allowed to drive because marijuana can stay in one’s system for weeks. And more and more people are participating in the state’s medical marijuana program
“Anyone in that program would be at risk of getting a DUI at any time,” Maines said. “It is unreasonable when you look at the purpose of the DUI law.”
Maines said marijuana should be treated like any other prescription drug where the commonwealth would have to show impairment such as driving erratically due to the drug to get a DUI conviction.
At a hearing recently in the Stone case Ammerman said the superior court could take months to rule on the matter, or it could issue an opinion tomorrow on a different case in the system that they don’t know about.