BROCKWAY — Members of the Brockway American Legion Post 95 Auxiliary received honors from Sen. Joseph Scarnati and Mayor Bill Hrinya at a dinner.
Scarnati sent certificates honoring 14 members who had served the auxiliary for more than 40 years or have surpassed the age of 90.
Past State Auxiliary President Melissa Hrinya said that she is proud of the service of the women in the auxiliary.
“I remember when the Legion was just a little house,” she said. “When I traveled around the state and talk to people about their Legions, they say, ‘Where’s the bar?’ I say, ‘My town doesn’t have a bar, and we do a lot of good work!’”
Post 95 Commander Bill Sabatose said that he was proud of the women in the auxiliary.
“It’s great to see your commitment to God and country,” he said.
Several members were unable to be at the dinner, so Post 95 Auxiliary President Dee Dee Carlini and the event organizers traveled around to see them and give them their certificates. Those who could be there got honored in person.
Rita Landini is more than 90 years old and spent 64 years in the auxiliary. She and Chris Stowman were called “founding members.” Stowman was unable to attend the event.
Violet Kopp joined in 1962 and is over 90 years old. She got a special honor at the dinner along with Shirley McCoy, Elva Kiester, Maxine Nava, Mable Delio, Paula Delp, Betty Marchiori, Fran Scolese, and Lori Krug.
Louise Castiglione, Genevieve “Keeker” Benson, and Joan Cavalier were honored at home.
In honor of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the American Legion and the Legion Auxiliary, as well as the many years of service from the Post 95 Auxiliary, Mayor Hrinya made a special proclamation for the ladies at the table.
“It’s an honor to be here tonight,” Mayor Hrinya said. “Along with that, I wanted to read a proclamation in your honor. ‘Whereas American Legion Post 95 Parson-Marnati is and has been a vital part of Brockway’s community. Whereas to the members of ALA Parson-Marnati, heartfelt gratitude is being given for all the members do. Now therefore, be it resolved, I, William D. Hrinya, mayor of Brockway borough in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, do hereby proclaim the week of December 15-21, here in the borough of Brockway, as American Legion Auxiliary Week.’”
Carlini thanked the women of the Auxiliary for their work.
“I truly want to thank the ladies for their dedication,” Carlini said. “Without your over 40 years of service, we wouldn’t be here. My heart is joyful to see you.”