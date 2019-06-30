GAME 1

DuBOIS 7,

MARION CENTER 0

Score By Innings 

MC;000;000;0;—;0

DuBois;302;020;x;—;7

Marion Center—0

Matt Gaston ss 3000, Vincent Fry cf 2000, Tyler Lightcap 2b 3000, Clayton Coble p 3010, Brandon Gaston c 3010, Dylan Goss c 3010, Tyler Howells rf 3000, Malachi Pugh 3b 3000, Joseph Semetosky lf 2000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.

DuBois—7

Garrett Starr ss 3220, Jeremy Krise p 2100, Garrett Prosper 1b 3234, Justin Swagger lf 3100, Jordan Frano c 3022, Alex Pasternak 3b-pr 3011, Cullen Corle eh 2000, Alex Beers rf 2000, Jake Mowrey rf 0000, Gauge Gulvas 2b 2000, Chandler Ho 2b 0000, Ethan Spellen cf 1100. Totals: 24-7-8-7.

Errors: MC 2, DuBois 0. LOB: MC 4, DuBois 2. 2B: Starr, Prosper 3. SB: Spellen, Starr. CS: Pasternak (by B. Gaston). HBP: Corle (by Coble). DP: MC 2, DuBois 0.

Pitching

Marion Center: Clayton Coble-6 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HBP.

DuBois: Jeremy Krise-7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.

Winning pitcher: Krise. Losing pitcher: Coble.

GAME 2

DuBOIS 1,

MARION CENTER 0

Score By Innings

DuBois;010;000;0;—;1

MC;000;000;0;—;0

DuBois—1

Chandler Ho eh 3010, Garrett Starr c 3000, Garrett Prosper 1b 3000, Eric Schneider ss 3000, Justin Swauger lf 3110, Alex Pasternak p 3000, Cullen Corle 3b 3010, Alex Beers dh 2001, Jake Mowrey rf 0000, Gauge Gulvas 2b 2010, Ethan Spellen cf 1000. Totals: 26-1-4-1.

Marion Center—0

Tyler Lightcap p 2000, Vincent Fry 3000, Clayton Coble cf 3010, Dylan Goss 1b 3000, Matt Gaston ss 3010, Brandon Gaston c 3020, Tyler Howells 2b 3000, Malachi Pugh 3b 3010, Joseph Semetosky rf 2000. Totals: 25-0-5-0.

Pitching

DuBois: Alex Pasternak-7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO, 1 HBP. 0

Marion Center: Tyler Lightcap- 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 1 HBP.

Winning pitcher: Pasternak. Losing pitcher: Nightcap

