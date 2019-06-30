GAME 1
DuBOIS 7,
MARION CENTER 0
Score By Innings
MC;000;000;0;—;0
DuBois;302;020;x;—;7
Marion Center—0
Matt Gaston ss 3000, Vincent Fry cf 2000, Tyler Lightcap 2b 3000, Clayton Coble p 3010, Brandon Gaston c 3010, Dylan Goss c 3010, Tyler Howells rf 3000, Malachi Pugh 3b 3000, Joseph Semetosky lf 2000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
DuBois—7
Garrett Starr ss 3220, Jeremy Krise p 2100, Garrett Prosper 1b 3234, Justin Swagger lf 3100, Jordan Frano c 3022, Alex Pasternak 3b-pr 3011, Cullen Corle eh 2000, Alex Beers rf 2000, Jake Mowrey rf 0000, Gauge Gulvas 2b 2000, Chandler Ho 2b 0000, Ethan Spellen cf 1100. Totals: 24-7-8-7.
Errors: MC 2, DuBois 0. LOB: MC 4, DuBois 2. 2B: Starr, Prosper 3. SB: Spellen, Starr. CS: Pasternak (by B. Gaston). HBP: Corle (by Coble). DP: MC 2, DuBois 0.
Pitching
Marion Center: Clayton Coble-6 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HBP.
DuBois: Jeremy Krise-7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Krise. Losing pitcher: Coble.
GAME 2
DuBOIS 1,
MARION CENTER 0
Score By Innings
DuBois;010;000;0;—;1
MC;000;000;0;—;0
DuBois—1
Chandler Ho eh 3010, Garrett Starr c 3000, Garrett Prosper 1b 3000, Eric Schneider ss 3000, Justin Swauger lf 3110, Alex Pasternak p 3000, Cullen Corle 3b 3010, Alex Beers dh 2001, Jake Mowrey rf 0000, Gauge Gulvas 2b 2010, Ethan Spellen cf 1000. Totals: 26-1-4-1.
Marion Center—0
Tyler Lightcap p 2000, Vincent Fry 3000, Clayton Coble cf 3010, Dylan Goss 1b 3000, Matt Gaston ss 3010, Brandon Gaston c 3020, Tyler Howells 2b 3000, Malachi Pugh 3b 3010, Joseph Semetosky rf 2000. Totals: 25-0-5-0.
Pitching
DuBois: Alex Pasternak-7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO, 1 HBP. 0
Marion Center: Tyler Lightcap- 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 1 HBP.
Winning pitcher: Pasternak. Losing pitcher: Nightcap