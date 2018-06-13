ELK COUNTY LEAGUE
BROCKWAY 4,
RIDGWAY 2, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Ridgway;200;00;—;2
Brockway;130;00;—;4
• Game called due to rain with 2 on, no outs in bottom of 5th
Ridgway—2
Daunte Allegretto p 2000, Zack Zameroski 2b 2100, Johnny Mitchell ss 3112, Justin Kasmierski 3b 1000, Paul Gresco cf 2000, Max Cowan 1b 2010, Jake wickett lf 1000, Josh Thorwart rf 2000, Wade Steis c 2010. Totals: 17-2-3-2.
Brockway—4
Zach Foradori rf 3110, Angela Inzana cf 2122, Matthew Clark c 2011, Jesse Johnson 1b 3010, Matt Holt 2b 3000, Paul Brosky ss 1100, Nick Porrin lf 1000, Tyler Serafini p 2000, Marcus Copelli 3b 2110. Totals: 19-4-6-3.
Errors: Ridgway 3, Brockway 1. LOB: Ridgway 4, Brockway 5. 2B: Cowan; Clark. HR: Mitchell. SAC: Allegretto. HBP: Kasmierski (by Serafini).
Pitching
Ridgway: Daunte Allegretto-4+ IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO.
Brockway: Tyler Serafini-5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Serafini. Losing pitcher:Allegretto.
JEFFERSON COUNTY LEAGUE
PUNXSUTAWNEY POST 62 13,
DuBOIS 2
Score by Innings
Punxsy;000;036;4;—;13
DuBois;020;000;0;—;2
Punxsutawney—13
Seth Dunkle ss 5112, Logan Johnston 3b 4022, Joey DiPietro c-eh-p 5020, Aaron Park dh-p 4100, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2000, Ethan L. ph 1000, Isaac Stouffer p-rf 1300, Cole LaBenne lf 3211, Dane Lyle eh-c 1300, Tyler Park cf 4334, Alec Greenblatt 3012, Chase Palmer rf 0000. Totals: 33-13-10-11.
DuBois—2
Mitchell Ferra cf-2b-cf 2000, Anthony Kness 2b-p-2b 2000, Garrett Prosper 1b-rf-p-rf 3010, Jordan Frano c 3110, Thomas Greco p-1b 2100, Ryan Radaker ss 3000, Alex Pasternak 3b-1b 1000, Justin Swauger lf-3b 3001, Heath Means rf-cf 3000, Kenny Garvey eh-lf 2000. Totals: 24-2-2-1.
Errors: Punxsy 2, DuBois 5, LOB: Punxsy 8, DuBois 4. DP: Punxsy 1, DuBois 0. 2B: Park, Johnston. SB: Stouffer (2), Dunkle.
Pitching
Punxsy: Isaac Stouffer-4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Aaron Park-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Joey DiPietro-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Thomas Grecco-5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB; Anthony Kness-2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Garrett Prosper-1/3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Heath Means 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Stouffer. Losing pitcher: Grecco.
