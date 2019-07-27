HOPEWELL 4,
DuBOIS 3
Score by Innings
DuBois;000;000;3;—;3
Hopewell;001;021;x;—;4
DuBois—4
Eric Schneider ss 4000, Garrett Starr 2b 3000, Garrett Prosper 1b 4010, Jordan Frano c 3110, Justin Swauger lf 2110, Alex Pasternak 3b 3000, Jeremy Krise rf-p Ethan Spellen cf cf 1000, Cullen Corle ph 1011, Jake Mowrey pr 0000, Dayne Bauman p 2010, Gauge Gulvas 0000. Totals: 26-3-6-2.
Hopewell—4
Josh Miklos 2b-p 4010, Anthony Lasala ss 4010, Tyler Beck c 3012, Alec Kunzmann cf 3021, Enzo Palumbo rf-2b 3010, Jake McGovern 1b-rf-1b Casey Jones p-3b-p 2110, Roman Gill 3b01b03b 2110, Anthony Slate lf 3210. Totals: 25-4-9-3.
Errors: DuBois 1, Hopewell 0. LOB: DuBois 6, Hopewell 7. DP: DuBois 2, Hopewell 0. 2B: Frano, Krise; Jones. SAC: McGovern.
Pitching
DuBois: Dayne Bauman-5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Jeremy Krise-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Hopewell: Casey Jones-6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO; Josh Miklos-1/3 Ip, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Jones. Losing pitcher: Bauman.