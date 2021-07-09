(The Center Square) – Legislation passed in the Pennsylvania Senate last month aims to regulate the deployment of 5G wireless infrastructure.
Senate Bill 769 would provide state regulation for deployment of the entirely new 5G wireless infrastructure in the commonwealth.
The bill was a product of nearly two years of bipartisan effort in negotiations with wireless providers, contractors engaging in the 5G deployment, all the municipal government associations, and unions representing laborers from electrical workers and communications workers, according to a news release from Senate Democrats.
“This new infrastructure will be the base foundation for the next generation of wireless technology communication,” state Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Bethlehem, said in the news release. “From telehealth on a whole new level – remote robotic surgeries – to self-driving vehicles that communicate with each other on the roadways, smart grids, smart cities – truly endless possibilities as technology development continues to expand beyond what anyone in this room thought possible going all the way back to 1981 when the very first wireless phone infrastructure was being deployed.”
The bill was sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.