Pennsylvania senators used their chance to sit down with corrections officials this week to inquire about the ongoing adjustments happening at the state’s new maximum-security prison.
Last July, the Department of Corrections moved the entire population from SCI Graterford to SCI Phoenix, a $400 million state-of-the-art facility. The institutions are a half-mile apart, but Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel said the move involved hundreds of staffers coming from across the state to ensure the transition was secure.
Still, lawmakers on hand for a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Thursday at least questioned some of the costs behind the project.
“People look at it and say, ‘How can we spend $11 million moving 2,500 inmates?’” said state Sen. Lisa Baker, the Dallas Republican who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Wetzel said the transfer involved complex logistics, which included some officials moving the inmates while other staffers moved and inspected belongings. Specialized teams were brought in to handle the highest risk transfers, including the 20 death row prisoners
State officials also decided to move up the project after prison officials realized Graterford’s camera system was not working and an inmate was caught trying to escape.
“We just didn’t feel like we could keep operating Graterford and be assured it’s safe,” Wetzel said.
Senators also had questions about the initial operations at Phoenix, with Baker asking if the department was still fighting with the contractor to settle damages.
Wetzel said that fight was one for the Department of General Services.
“It was a terrible construction project,” he said. “I think I’ve said that at every hearing because it’s been going on for my entire time here.”
Baker accepted Wetzel’s explanation for the costs.
“I think when you just look at the number specifically and you’re not aware of what goes into that, you might question how that was,” she said.
State Sen. Bob Mensch, R-Red Hill, who represents the Montgomery County area where the complex is located, said he fields questions from prison staffers about the technological upgrades at Phoenix. In particular, he wondered why guards did not have keys for doors, especially while there are concerns about software glitches.
Wetzel admitted the transition from a 1930s-era lock-and-key facility to a modern one driven by touchscreens “has been less than smooth” for Phoenix staff. However, the changes and upgrades were made to improve security. If a prison guard has to carry keys then officials must assume prisoners can gain access to them – and thus other parts of the complex – if an uprising occurs.
The adjustment represents a steep learning curve for some, the secretary said.
“It’s going to take a while for the staff to get used to it,” Wetzel said.
