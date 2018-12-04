As you’ve probably heard by now, today (Wednesday) has been declared a National Day of Mourning in memory of former President George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday, Nov. 30.
With President Trump’s proclamation of the Day of Mourning, all federal offices are closed today, including post offices.
And, of course, that means for our subscribers who receive their papers via U.S. mail delivery, a delay of likely one day. Subscriber copies of The L-V are usually dropped off at the post offices on Wednesday, so that they arrive for our readers in local communities the following day. With the post offices closed today, the papers can’t be processed through the post offices until Thursday, so please bear with us as this delay is out of the hands of both our newspaper and your postal carriers.
* * *
Last weekend kicked off the holiday season in the New Bethlehem area, and this coming week will see the season rung in for the Rimersburg area community.
Light-Up Night will be held in Rimersburg’s Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. The community Christmas tree will be lit, and there will be music, the message of the season and a great way for the community to come together.
Then on Saturday, the Rimersburg Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas event from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Rimersburg Community Building.
Santa Claus will visit Rimersburg, and will be there for photos with the children. There will also be snacks, cookie decorating, crafts and games.
* * *
Back in the New Bethlehem area, the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce and First United National Bank will host its annual Nips and Nibbles holiday social this Thursday, Dec. 6, at EverMoore’s Restaurant starting at 5 p.m.
The event is a great time for chamber members to get together during this festive season, and to reflect on a very successful year in the Redbank Valley community.
* * *
The Summerville community will hold its Light-Up Night this Friday, Dec. 7, with a Christmas light decorating contest.
The contest runs from Dec. 7-9, and all entries must notify the library ahead of time by calling (814) 856-3169, stopping in, emailing sumlibrary@gmail.com or via Facebook. All participating households must be within Summerville or Corsica boroughs, or Beaver and Clover townships.
Winners will be announced on Facebook on Dec. 15.
* * *
A Christmas Open House with vendors and crafters will be held at Trinity Hall in Alcola this Sunday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The event is a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital Beds of Hope. Purchase a $5 advanced sale “passport” ticket to be entitled to extra discounts/samples and to be entered to win a special prize.
The public is welcome to shop and purchase Chinese auction tickets. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/dec2018show.
* * *
Clarion University Planetarium will host “Season of Light,” a festive, 40-minute program that traces the development of many of the world’s most endearing holiday customs, from the burning Yule log, sparkling Christmas tree lights and candles in windows, to the lighting of luminaries in the American Southwest and the tradition of the Hanukkah Menorah. “Season of Light” also features the winter constellations and describes how the sun appears to move in the winter sky.
”Season of Light” will have two showings each evening, at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 14 in the Donald Peirce Planetarium. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the first showing; no one will be allowed entry once the show begins. Admission is free but seating is limited.
The planetarium is on the second floor of the Joseph P. Grunenwald Center for Science and Technology.
