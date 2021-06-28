The pinnacle of the summer months has to be Independence Day, which will be celebrated this weekend with a variety of activities throughout the region.
In New Bethlehem, the first-ever Freedom Fest will be held on Saturday, July 3, in Gumtown Park starting at noon and culminating with the big fireworks display over Red Bank Creek. All the details can be found in the story in today’s newspaper.
The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry will also host its annual “I Love Clarion” festivities on Saturday as well, with events happening in both downtown Clarion and at the Clarion Mall. Activities include a farm market, craft show, sidewalk sales, bingo, children’s games, a picnic lunch, eating contest and more downtown, with evening events from 5 to 10 p.m. at the mall. Those will include food vendors, a Veterans’ Appreciation Program, performance by the Wrangler Band and fireworks at around 9:35 p.m.
If those aren’t enough fireworks locations for you, the Corsica Fire Dept. will hold their display at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, as part of their day-long celebration that includes a parade at 10:30 a.m., children’s games, a chicken barbecue, pie and cake auction, and music.
And in Brockway, the Old Fashioned 4th of July Spectacular has a full weekend of events planned, with fireworks capping off the night on Sunday, July 4, at approximately 9:45 p.m.
* * *
In nearby Punxsutawney, they don’t just celebrate in February for Groundhog Day. The community’s Festival in the Park continues through Saturday, July 3 with a number of events and activities, including daily music in Barclay Square.
On Thursday night, the Beach Boys tribute band Landsharks will perform from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed from 7 to 9 p.m. by the Landsharks Jimmy Buffet tribute.
Friday’s performances start with Maximum Voltage, an AC/DC tribute band, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., followed by Yinz N’ Roses, a Guns N’ Roses tribute band.
And the festivities conclude on Saturday with the Darkwater Duo from 3 to 4:30 p.m., the Andrew Mack Band from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 Mile Run from 7 to 9 p.m.
For all the details, visit punxsutawney.com/events/festival-in-the-park/.
* * *
The Wolf’s Corners Fair also continues this week through Sunday, with many of the week-long fair’s biggest events yet to come.
Located in northern Clarion County near Tionesta, the fair will feature horse pulls tonight (Wednesday) at 7 p.m., Power Pulls on Thursday at 7 p.m. and the Northwest Points Pull on Friday at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s lineup includes the Youth and Ag Livestock Auction at 1 p.m., performance by Leather and Lace from 3 to 6 p.m., a Power Wheels Demo Derby at 6:30 p.m. and the Full-Size, Mid-Size and Youth Demo Derbies at 7 p.m.
Fair Week concludes on Sunday, July 4, with Extreme Bull Riding by Rafter Z Rodeo starting at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.
The full schedule can be found online at wolfscornersfair.com.
* * *
Don’t forget that while the Fourth of July is on Sunday, the legal holiday is on Monday, July 5.
So that means that post offices, banks and other government buildings will be closed, along with some businesses, including The Leader-Vindicator.
Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, July 3, through Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!
* * *
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.
Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.
In addition, while summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout. The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday break — patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions.
Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, all those who give blood July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last. And, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value).