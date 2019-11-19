As we look ahead to Thanksgiving, the start of deer hunting season and all the fun holiday events coming up in December, we need not skip ahead on the calendar too fast as there are still plenty of great things to do in our area this weekend.
Had enough chilly and gloomy weather? Need to brighten things up? The Redbank Valley Community Center will host a Community Night at the St. Charles Church Hall this Saturday, Nov. 23, featuring comedians Mike Conley and Jeff Blanchard. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are just $25.
A couple of miles up Route 28, the NBC Barbershop Chorus will hold an interactive murder mystery dinner theater, “Say Good Night, Man in Tights!” on Saturday at Trinity Hall in Alcola. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the meal begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from any NBC Chorus member.
You won’t want to miss out on supporting one of these great local events this weekend.
* * *
This weekend is also the Once Upon A Christmas craft tour weekend in the Knox area.
Friday through Sunday, Nov. 22-24, the 30th anniversary event will take place at a variety of locations.
In addition to all the crafters and vendors, the Knox Holiday Light Up Night will take place starting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Keystone SMILES Park along Main Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand with treats for children, and everyone can enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and craft-making at the SMILES center.
For more details, visit Once Upon A Christmas on Facebook.
* * *
The Kittanning community will also hold its Light Up Night this Friday, Nov. 22, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. downtown.
The Santa Parade heads down Market Street at 5:30 p.m.
The evening will also feature performances at Nextier Plaza, including the Center Stage Dance Team at 6:45 p.m., Grace Christian School at 7 p.m., the Divine Redeemer Handbell Choir at 7:30 p.m. and the Claire Osborne Music Students at 8 p.m.
There will also be a food court, window decorating contest, raffle and more.
* * *
The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is encouraging tobacco users to commit or recommit to healthy, smoke-free lives by participating in the American Cancer Society’s 44th Annual Great American Smokeout event on Nov. 21.
Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, accounting for 29 percent of all cancer deaths. In fact, smoking cigarettes kills more Americans than alcohol, car accidents, HIV, guns and illegal drugs combined. Smoking not only causes cancer; it damages nearly every organ in the body, including the lungs, heart, blood vessels, reproductive organs, mouth, skin, eyes and bones.
Addiction to nicotine in cigarettes and vaping devices is one of the strongest and most deadly addictions one can have. Ninety-nine percent of all vaping juices and pods contain nicotine. While cigarette smoking rates have dropped, about 42 million Americans still smoke cigarettes. Each year, approximately 20 million American smokers try to quit, representing more than half of the 42 million smokers in the U.S. Only about 1.4 million succeed.
Teen electronic cigarette use has skyrocketed by 80 percent over the past year, and 39 individuals have died due to effects of vaping nationally. According to the Pennsylvania Youth Survey data, 20 percent of Clarion County students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12 have vaped in the past 30 days, which is higher than the state average. From these grade levels in Clarion County, 71.6 percent believed they were just vaping flavoring, 30.1 percent said nicotine, 4.2 percent said they vaped marijuana (THC), 0.6 percent said other substances, and 14.6 percent said they did not know what they were vaping.
Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is partnering with the American Cancer Society to provide information about the 24/7 quitline to provide support as people make their plan to stop. For free vaping cessation resources, please visit mylifemyquit.com or text “Start My Quit” to 855-891-9989. More information about smoking cessation is available at cancer.org/smokeout or by calling 1-800-227-2345 to quit smoking. For Clarion County services, contact Paula Di Gregory at (814) 758-1919 or AICDAC at (814) 226-6350.