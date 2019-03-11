NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Church Association announces the following Lenten services that will begin at noon on Wednesdays with a light luncheon to follow:
- Wednesday, March 13, Oakland Church of God in Distant with the Rev. Jim Swogger. In Very Nature, God, Philippians 2:6.
- Wednesday, March 20, First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem with the Rev. Bob Ryver. He Made Himself Nothing, Phillippians 2:7a.
- Wednesday, March 27, Cornerstone Church of God, Fairmount City, the Rev. David Nagle III. In Very Nature, a Servant, Phillippians 2:7b.
- Wednesday, April 3, St. Charles Catholic Church, New Bethlehem, the Rev. Sam Bungo. Obedient Even Unto Death, Phillippians 2:8.
- Wednesday, April 10, New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Don Jeffers. God Exalted Him, Philippains 2:9a.
- Wednesday, April 17, Leatherwood Church, New Bethlehem, the Rev. Doug Henry. The Names Above All Names, Philliappians 2:9b-10.
- Friday, April 19, Good Friday, First Baptist Church with the Rev. John Phillips. Jesus Christ Is Lord, Phillippians 2-10-11a.
- Easter Sunday, April 21, First Church of God, the Rev. Randy Hopper. To The Glory of God the Father, Philippians 2:11b. Breakfast will be served following the service.
