DuBOIS — All members of the community are welcomed to support Penn State DuBois at the campus’ first Benefit Celebration, planned for October 6, 2018, at the DuBois Country Club.
Featured entertainment at this event will be provided by Leonard, Coleman, and Blunt, (LCB) the former lead singers of the Temptations, the Platters, and the Drifters. The groups rose to fame with such hits as the Temptations’ “My Girl” and “Get Ready,” The Platters’ “Only You” and “The Great Pretender,” and the Drifters’ “Under the Boardwalk” and “Stand By Me.”
Glenn Leonard, Joe Coleman, and Joe Blunt grew up singing together in church and on street corners throughout the 1960’s before finding fame and fortune separately, then reuniting after 30 years to harmonize together once again. Glenn Leonard joined Motown’s legendary Temptations, recording ten hit albums, touring the world, and singing lead on many of their 1970’s and 1980’s R&B hits. Joe Coleman joined the Platters for a two-decade stint as the group’s lead singer in addition to gaining a successful career as a songwriter and playwright. Joe Blunt performed and recorded with the Drifters for over a decade in venues all over the world alongside Ben E. King and Johnny Moore, earning a Lifetime Achievement Award from Sony Records.
Also included in the evening’s program will be a recognition of this year’s Penn State DuBois Alumni Society Award recipients. Christine Beretsel will receive the Outstanding Alumni Award, Ross Kester, the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Robert G. Johnson, the Distinguished Ambassador Award.
A reception, dinner, drinks, and the LCB performance are all included in the ticket price of $100 for the evening, with $50 from each ticket sale being donated directly to Penn State DuBois scholarships funds.
The reception begins at 6 p.m., dinner will be served at 7 p.m., and Alumni Award recipients will be recognized beginning at 7:30. LCB will take the stage at 8 p.m. For more information and to make reservations, contact Laura Pentz at 814-375-4705 or lmp29@psu.edu
