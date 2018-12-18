Leroy Thomas Stewart, 73, of Hawthorn, died Tuesday morning, December 18, 2018 at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Born December 22, 1945 in Kissinger Mills, he was a son of the late Carlton C. and Dorothy A. (Wathen) Stewart.
He married Nancy L. Bish on March 3, 1965. She survives.
Mr. Stewart proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm in Irag.
He was a member of the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion.
Mr. Stewart was heavy equipment operator and also a transporter for Abraxis. He spent most of his working life in the military.
In addition to his wife, Nancy Bish Stewart of Hawthorn, survivors include two children, Thomas L. Stewart and his wife, Wendy, of Fairmount City and Karen R. Constable and her husband, James, of Brookville; four grandchildren, Fisher Stewart, Hannah Stewart, Trey Constable and Dontae Constable; a great-granddaughter, Aliyah Bowersox; and a brother, Ray Stewart of Cochranton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Carlton “Red” Stewart, Jim Stewart, his twin, Larry Stewart, and a sister, Marilyn Argabrite.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 20, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Doug Henry officiating.
Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.
Interment will be in the Shannondale Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
