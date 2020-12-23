Editor’s note: A few submissions for today’s special section, Letters to Santa, slipped off Santa’s sleigh during production. Fortunately, we found them to include below. See our C section for more letters, which may feature creative spelling. The Courier Express invited area elementary schools to participate, with classes who returned letters being published.
Juniata Elementary
Mrs. Young
2nd Grade
Dear Santa, I got smarter every day this year I have longer hair. Do you make all the toys with your elves? I hope I get Ipad and a pen this Christmas. I’m going to leave extra choctlate chip cookeise. Marry Christmas. Love, Suzy
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa, I got money. I work so hard to get money. Do you work? I want a toy car. I hope you have a good Christmas. Love, Stephen
My mom got a new job. Have you ever done math? I really want a monster truck. I would like to be Santa. Love, Benjamin
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Sana, I got taller this year. How many reindeer do you have? I wish for a dog. I hope you have a great Christmas. Love, Hayden
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa, I have gotten a new fish this year. Have you ever had a fish? What type of fish would you pick? I really hope that you will leave me a bendy action figure. I would love to be one of your elves, that would be awesome! Merry Christmas! Love, Taven
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa, I am 8 years old and I got an X-box. I would like a gas four wheeler. Did you like the cookies that I left four you? Merry Christmas! Love, Gerard
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa, I am 8 years old and I have 14 chickens. How many elves do you have? I wish for a chicken plush. I hope you like the cookies. Merry Christmas. Love, Abby
Dear Santa, I am 8 years old and my grandma has a new cat named Sweetums. How many reindeer do you have? I hope you get me a new tablet. I hope you like the cookies. I will love one of your reindeer be great! Merry Christmas. Andrew
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa, I got smarter this year. I like math this year. How many elves do you have? I hope you bring me an iPhone 12 max pro. I like you very much. I will leave you a special cookie. Love, Asher
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa, I got a lot smarter. How old are you and Mrs. Claus? I would really like a scooter to play on. I would love to be an elf of yours. Love, Kylie
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa, I got taller this year. How many reindeer do you have? I wish that you can brig me a soccer jersey. I hope you have a great Christmas. Love, Roman
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa, I got two new puppies named Body and Charley. They are 6 months old. I wood love to be one of your elves. I really hope you bring me a guitar, you are a really nice guy. Love, Liam
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa, I started hunting. Can you stop time? You make the best gifs ever. I love you. You are the best. Love, Ella
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa, I got a new kitten this year. Its name is Mable. It is 1 1/2 months old. How many elfevs doo you have? For this year I would lik a berth of the wild swith game. I would love sounds like fun Merry Christmas. Love, Reed
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa, I am better ice skating than last year. Do you have pet penguins? I wod like a pet ferret. I hope you have a great travel. Love, Minerva
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa, I got 6 cats. And I am 7 and have dogs. I really wish for a Bakagon. Merry Christmas. Hunter
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Wasson Elementary
Mrs. Harmon
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
This year I would like: Candy, M&M’s, hot wheels and monster trucks, tracks, cars, crashing cars, blaze cars, and paw patrol. Thank you.
Bryson Smith
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Mrs. Enseki
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wishes are for lots of snow. 160,000 snows!! I wish for toys for all the kids. I wish for a light-up alarm clock.
Love,
Patrick Michels
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa,
I wish for a skateboard. I wish to see Papa Angelo. I wish to watch Harry Potter.
Love,
Rhys Gibson
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wishes are for a snowman that never melts. For a new pair of Rudolph slippers and a real Monster truck.
Love,
Liam Burkett
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wishes are for a piano, pajamas and LOL dolls.
Love,
Tauriel Arnold
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wishes are for a remote control car. I wish for a red hover board. I wish for a really really big teddy bear.
Love,
Theone McCormick
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wishes are to have a real unicorn or horse. Play at Maddie’s house and everybody in the whole world to not get sick.
Love,
Harper Martinek
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wishes are to get a cool dinosaur. I want a hot wheels monster jam race track and a cool helicopter.
Love,
Cameron Kohler
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wishes are for two LOL dolls. Crayon my brother can’t eat. Bow peep dolls. To meet my baby brother.
Love,
Aubrielle Joseph
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wishes are for everyone to stay safe. For me and my family to stay happy and healthy! For all the nice little kids to get lots of presents!
Love,
Vern Lariviere III
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wishes are for mindkraft, Nintendo switch and a race car.
Love,
Ian Rhodes
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wishes are for a baby girl doll that looks life like. I want a stroller with big wheels and the baby is facing me. My mommy told me it’s an antique kind of stroller. We are looking on Amazon to find it for Santa. I want a barbie doll house and baby cloths.
Love,
Paris Stewart
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wishes are a combine robot transformer, very cute stuffie and to go to a hotel when Corona virus is over to swim.
Love,
Noah Swope
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wishes are for Covid 19 to go away.
Love,
Lucas Chelednik
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Mrs. Harmon
4th Grade
Dear Santa,
This year I would like tictok cars.
Jace Rowles