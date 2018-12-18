Editor’s Note:
We asked area elementary schools to participate in our annual Letters to Santa. Below are the letters we received. We wish each and every child a very merry Christmas!
EAST FOREST KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a dirt bike, a squishy and figurines for Christmas.
Sincerely,
Ryder Summers
Dear Santa,
I would like a Elsa vanity. I want Elsa door and squizy to.
Sincerely,
KayLeanna Zeigler
Dear Santa,
I would like to squishy and slime and all kinds of dolls and a fish and balloons for Christmas.
Narissa Earl
Dear Santa,
I want Zookmer kitte, play hush, Frozen toys, puzzles, 2 tabbles, 1 tabbles, 2 Emgoi, pillow cards, repzerol doll, zoo maker puppy, rainbow slim, 2 boxy paint, Frozen tops, bottoms, shoes, sleeping pj, markers, car colors, pencil paper, note book. Thank you,
Love
Addison Spence
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Bey blades you got me last year. This year I want squishy balls with slime, xbox for kids, white please, and kid fortrite and Titan fall. For my mom paid of socks and a globe with lights. Thank you.
Jackson Sekera
Dear Santa,
I want a Elsa vanity and Kitty and Stuffy. Also Barbie dolls and Cheeto shirt. Thank you.
Sophia Dayton
Dear Santa,
I want a bey blade and a stadium for Christmas. I also want a copy of blackops and a new brother and sky rangers.
Carter Caffas
EAST FOREST FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I am wondering how the elves are doing and thank you for the toys last year. I just got an elf pet and I named it Hope. I want the LOL capsule the LOL house, my little pony stuff, unicorn stuff, hamster and my Christmas wish is to see my dog Chloe for Christmas.
Your friend,
Leah
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts. How are your reindeer? I would like to have what you put out.
Your friend,
Greyson Blondeaux
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents. Why do you have elves. I wanted a puppy for Christmas and a xbox.
Your friend,
Ian Moon
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the pokemon cards last year. How do your reindeer fly? I want a X-box for Christmas.
Your friend,
Dallas Blauser
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toys last yer. I love them. They are cool. Can I have a Birde pool and a LOL doll? How are the elves?
Your frnind,
Evelyn Boylan
Dear Santa,
Thanks you for pokemon cards. I was for Christmas a Nerf gun vest.
Your friend,
Bentley Hartle
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a very merry Christmas. How are the elves. Thank your the presents.
Your friend,
Evayah Rodriguez-Caves
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year. I have a question for you. How do your elves move? I want a tablet this Christmas.
Your friend,
Abagail Potter
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me a x box last year. I wonder how my elf is doing. This year I want a board game called NBA 19.
Your friend,
Kingston Parrett
WEST FOREST FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
How are ou? How are the ranger? I love you. I nead long sleeve pujamus. My dad neads a sniff. My mom neads a mear. Plees may I have a fingering. Mary Crismiss Santa.
Abrielle Summerville
Dear Santa,
How is your rander? How ar you? I like your hat. I need 100 apbls. Can I ples hav a psu for my butr todd? Ples can I hav a nintendo switch? Merry Crmis!
Tyler Miller
Dear Santa,
Wut are air randeere name? Wut is air effis nams? I like your bost. I ned sum now pie of jim shos. Ples my sister new sum homwrck. Plese I wut some Nickes shoes. Ples can I have a i-fon plus.
Zoey Fishel
Dear Santa,
I love the North Pole. What is your favorite cokie? I like your hat. I need a toy box. Matt neds a risen of socx. Plese can I hav a x-box 1 and 3 battle. Can I have a game?
Gavin Griffith
Der Santu,
Hou is your rander? Wear is your house? I like your bird. I need jim shoes. My brair Jonutain would like a dry bike. Ples may I have bow? Ples may I have a bow? Ples may I have a twin tow rifle? Please may I have a musllodr? Mare Chrismas!
Jackson Greathouse
Dear Santa,
How do you make your slay fly? What is your favorite cookie? Your slay is a good slay. I need underwear. My Dad needs a chansoy. Pleeese can I have a dr back? Thck you.
Kierra Vaughn
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite color? What is your favorite thing? I ned a new per of jim shos. My mom was glas. I was a rolppas please?
Kyleighna Alsbaugh
Dear Santa,
How is your reinder bowing? Is Rowbof being bled? That you give me presan and you have rainier. I need a toll box for my dad. Ples may I get a rig for my mom? Ples may I have a nerf gun for me and my sistr? Ples may I have a dr bike? Thenk you!
Garrett O’Connor
Dear Santa,
Do you hav clocks? Is vr pips in the North Pole? I like your elf. I kis gill ned kos. Ples may I have a x-box and a iPod tu? Mer Krismms
Dylan Morrison
Dear Santa,
How is your day? What is your favorite randeer? I ned a toy box. My Mom neds mer. Ples can I have a Grown?
Ples can I have a Rc. Please can I have a camru? Merry Crismas!
Cole Dunkel
Dear Santa,
How is your day Santa? I love you Santa. I like your scarf. I think my brother need a bunck bed. My mom wants a book. Plees may I have a thasend dollars? Plees may I have a candy clan? Plees may I have a Skylar? Merry Christmas Santa.
Ava Dunkle
Dear Santa,
How is rodof? How is Mrs. Clause? Like your elf. I ned new school shoos. Will you give my sister a new make up box.? Plese may I have a lite up in the dark figit spit? Merry Chrisms
Khloe Phillips
Dear Santa,
Is elfs rell? Are you rell? You are nice and kind. My mom needs a new star for the tree. My mom needs tree. Please may I have a fight spinner that glos up in the drake? Merry christmas!
Lily Beach
Dear Santa,
What is it like at the North Pole? How is rodof? I like your cloths. I need shose, cloths, food. May I ples hav 2 I phones? May I ples have 2 baby brothers? Merry Chrismass!
Skylar Birchard
Dear Santa,
Whut is yor favrit coky? How do you make toys? I like your bilt. I think I ned a now backpack. My dad wants bnockirs. Ples may I have a sprit shrt? Mary Critmis.
Jaycee Tkach
Dear Santa,
How do you make toys? How is Mrs. Clause? I like your elfs. They are nice. I need a toy box. My Mom needs a nice fridge. Please can I have a watch? Please can I have a horse? Plese can I have a elf that can’t lose magic? Merry Christmas!
Evelyn Lesko
Dear Santa,
How is your evz doing? wish we are in a snoglob. I ned a new cot. My mum mides a noirea. Ples can I hav a norignad no rustles. Thec you Setu.
Warren Peace
EAST FOREST SECOND GRADE
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait until Christmas. I have been very good this year. I would like to have a cohtton candy maker, bath bombs maker the whole LOL dolls sets, stuffed fox, Nintendo switch. I have a question for you, how do you go around the world?
Love,
Willow Walker
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait to Christmas. I have been good all year long. Tell all the reindeer hi for me. The toys I want for Christmas are, electric scooter, drone with a camera. have a nice flight Santa.
Love,
Ethan Bradybaugh
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait until Christmas. This Christmas I want my mom to spend more time with me. I also want a Nintendo switch. I also want the super smash brothers game for a Nintendo switch. Say Hi to Comet for me. Have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Landon Clark
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait until Christmas. I have been good and bad this year. This Christmas I would like a superman blanket, Nintendo Switch, a lego set and a smash brothers game. Have a good flight.
Love,
Ayden Haid
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait until Christmas. This year I want toys and video games. I would like to go on vacation. Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.
Love,
Mark Rooke
EAST FOREST GRADE THREE
Dear Santa,
This is what I want for Christmas. I want a scoter, hello neighbor for the pst, and I want a Jenga. How do you travl aroud the world in one night? How are you doing? What is your favorite thing?
Your friend,
Luke
DearaSanta,
My name in Linzi and what I want a new Baby Alive and I want a toy kitchen and I want a new tablet and I want a little Barbie doll a d I want a Bath Bomb Maker and I want a slime kit and I want a really new fake food and I want a relly relly relly relly relly new team house.
Linzi Spence
Dear Santa,
I hope I have a very good Christmas with my family. One of the things I want for Christmas is family. Thats all I want. How much percent is the cold up there? What to the reindeer eat? What are your favorite cookies? Thank you.
Your friend,
John
Dear Santa,
How are you? Do you think I am being good this year? For Christmas I would like a few things. I would like a Battleship game, a Batman racetrack with cars, Batman lego set, moveable R2D2 and a Batman monster truck. What do your reindeer eat? Do you like oatmeal cookies? My favorite cookie is a peanut butter no bake. Thank you!
Achelies Miller
Dear Santa,
I want pokemon cards, art supply’s, chapter books, dictionary, bb gun, a horse and a art desk. I always wanted the rudolph the red not reindeer. Also I wanted to see Frosty the Snow man. How do you do all this hard work? That allI want to ask you.
Love,
Caleb
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa, for Christmas I want my baby sister to have baby dolls and minnie mouse toys. For my big sis to have a hover bored, rose gold stuff, a computer, and a tablet. Last is what I want a Hover bored, LOL doll’s, Boxy girl, Blue Stuff, computer, tablet. I survived books and magic books. That last thing I wish is that my family has an amazing Christmas.
Your friend,
Hailee
Dear Santa,
I would like a go cart, a football, a baseball, a Xbox 1, a Xbox 15, nintendo switch, a tablet, a phone. I hope you are safe on the way on Christmas Eve.
Love,
Talon Zigler
Dear Santa,
I want a smart watch, RC car, maybe some movies and a couple balls. Really I want my family to get together and have a good time. Christmas isn’t about presents it’s about bring for each other. I like getting together for Christmas because I like having a big dinner with my family. All of my family comes to my grandmas house.
Love,
Jacob Glass
Dear Santa,
I want a camera, coat, Minecraft Movie, a cat toy set for my cats, and a few Minecraft action figures for Christmas? Will you make sure to get a brand new cat box for the new baby kittens? Please don’t make the box too big for the kittens. Make sure to get a new sweater for my Aunt Lee. Can you also get Pap a snowblower for the yard. My dog needs a few toys also. Uncle Goerge needs a new coat olso. Thank you, Santa.
Brady
Dear Santa,
This year what I want for Christmas is a hunting backpack for when I go hunting. I shot my first doe an buck this year. I hope my family will have a good Christmas, and get all they want for Christmas. One of the last things I want for Christmas is money souvenir from other countrys. How many elfs do you have at the North Pole? I hope you have a Merry Christmas Santa,
Love,
Brody
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want roller blades, a cat helmet, a computer, a scooter, a overboard, and a tablet. I want to have my family for Christmas, and I want 2 feet of snow for Christmas. I want to get a movie and the movie is Jaws. How cold is it in the North Pole? I’m giving you cookies and milk. I forgot to tell you that I want cat headphones for Christmas to. What is your favorite color? Mine is blue. What is your favorite season? Mine is winter. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New year!!
Your friend,
Vera Heferle
Dear Santa,
Theres one thing I really want for Christmas, that is a hover board I wanted one sense I was 7 years old but my dad said “no, because they wernt safe.” Also is it true that elfs only play hide and go seek 3 time a year> I just wanted to know because Ellie my elf played hide and seek with Kendra, Jalyn and I. I would like a hot pink hover board that also lights up.
Your friend,
Alexandrea Carroll
