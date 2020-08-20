Freedom denied by damaging signs
Political season has arrived in the Commonwealth with political signs popping up everywhere. Biden signs, appearing in mid-July, disappear almost as soon as they appear. Not only are they being stolen, many are being angrily defaced, mangled, and thrown back in yards. Each year some signs are taken, but this year Biden signs are being stolen at an unprecedented rate. Why?
More than four years, every major route throughout the area has been decorated with Trump signs if not monuments, with rare exception, untouched. Every American comes blessed with the right to enjoy freedom of expression. No one should have political expression violated. One wonders what has polarized and emboldened people enough to infringe boldly on property rights and freedoms. Could this disregard of personal property and constitutional rights be spawned by the constant divisive language of the current administration?
This isn't either a joke or prank. It's another step toward chaos and away from law and order and our constitution. It's thievery, punishable by fine and possible jail time. These sophomoric actions force residents to install security cameras and file police reports to protect their First Amendment rights. Ask yourself, “Is this the America I really want?”
We are better than this as a people and as a nation. When you see political signs disappearing know that un-American tactics are at work. Help those accountable finally accept responsibility. It is time to get America back toward a more perfect union. Vote for respect, stability and decency.
Theron G. Terry Noble, Esq.
DuBois
————
Responding to a previous letter
This is a response to a letter previously submitted by Brian Smeltzer.
Brian you said to tell you if you're wrong about your letter. You are, because Trump gave us the best economy since 1969 and he gave us a nice tax cut. He also got two good conservative judges elected to the Supreme Court and two good trade deals, one with China and one with Mexico and Canada. China has been taking advantage of the USA for years by billions of dollars.
We also now have over 400 miles of a wall on the border. And, if Trump doesn't act on the virus when he did, we would have many more deaths.
If Biden gets elected, he will stop the wall because he believes in open borders which will bring in MS13 gang members and other criminals.
Biden will raise your taxes big time.
Trump may have some faults, we all do. But he is a lot better than Biden.
Jerry L. Weis
Falls Creek
———
Reader disagrees with another's letter
In response to Brian Smeltzer's letter of Aug. 15, as to whether his 2016 vote for President Trump be worthy of shame, he may read Wayne Gruden's Aug. 12 "Letter to an anti-Trump Christian friend" at thestream.org.
For a conservative perspective, alternative view, or for matters often suppressed or ignored, one might also consider townhall.com, The Daily Wire, wnd.com, realstate.com, PJmedia, or bonginoreport.com.
Richard A. McCartney
Clearfield