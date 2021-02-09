Reader encourages taking time to listen
When I was growing up, I was told not to hate anyone or anything. I was, instead, directed to use the word dislike. We are living in a chaotic world of violence and hate. Why is that?
We “hate” someone because their beliefs do not coincide with our beliefs. I read “Letters to the Editor” and columnists’ articles that have an underlying tone of “hate” by using words such as “uninformed,” “stupid” and “ignorant.”
I thought our nation was founded upon alternative perceptions and ideas from different individuals to come together to solve problems and create unity.
Why are we not able to take the time to calmly talk with one another? What has happened to morals, courtesy, compassion and mutual respect for one another? Where has the Golden Rule (do onto others as you would have them do unto you) gone?
Perhaps we could gain insight into understanding someone else’s point of view by taking the time to listen. Maybe then we will find common ground to come together as One Nation.
Stacey Kirk
DuBois
p p p
What will the next 85 years be like?
It’s the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, Germany. Nazi flags are everywhere.
The parade of countries began. Many athletes passed, flags pointing forward, waist-high and fists clenched skyward with a Nazi salute.
There was a rumble in the crowd. Heads turned to see the United States Olympic team entering the stadium. “What will they do” was on the lips of many. Our flag, held high, straight as an arrow, snapped in the wind. Our flag does not dip for anyone. Adolph Hitler, high on his perch, was not a happy camper.
The year is 2021. Carli Lloyd, member of the U.S. Women’s Olympic soccer team is standing, hand over heart for our national anthem. Later, she will be criticized for her decision.
What will the next 85 years be like for our country?
Helen Cathers
Reynoldsville
p p p
Tell your legislator to reject House bill
Our court system begins at the local level with minor courts. Jefferson County has three, presided over by district magistrates. They are elected by districts for six-year terms and deal with small claims, landlord-tenant disputes, traffic cases and minor criminal matters.
Our state-wide court system includes Courts of Common Pleas, Commonwealth Court, Superior Court, and at the top, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. The judges of these state-wide courts are elected in state-wide elections.
House Bill 38 is a proposed amendment to our state constitution that was passed in 2020 and needs passed again this year, then voted on in a statewide referendum. HB38 proposes to elect judges for our statewide courts by district rather than state-wide.
There have been no advance notices, no public hearings, and no expert testimony for or against this bill. No plan has been put forth describing how these districts would be created, opening the door to that bugaboo called gerrymandering, the system of creating districts favoring one political party over another.
The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, the League of Women Voters, Women’s Law Project, Fair Districts, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, Common Cause, and the bar associations of Philadelphia and Montgomery County all say HB 38 should be rejected. It is time to tell your legislator to reject HB 38, too.
Carole A. Briggs
Brookville
p p p