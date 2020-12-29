Thankful for support of Wreaths Across America
The Rimersburg Cemetery Association would like to thank everyone who came out to our Wreaths Across America Ceremony on Saturday, December 19 . It was nice to see the community gather to honor our fallen veterans. It was nice to have a day that seemed “normal”. We would like to thank everyone who was in attendance for their patience with the parking situations. You just never know what the weather will be when you plan these events.
Thank you to everyone that helped make this ceremony go smoothly. There are way too many to list and we know we would miss someone if we did. A special thanks to Rimersburg VFW Post # 7132, Knox Legion Riders Post 720, American Legion Post 454, Rimersburg Methodist Church, Union PTO and Hawks Ricker Insurance for your generous sponsorships for this year’s event.
Hope to see you all at Wreaths Across America 2021.
— Tina Flick and the Rimersburg
Cemetery Association
q q q
Reader says congressman betrays voters
As a constituent of US Rep. Glenn Thompson, I am disgusted to see that he signed a brief in support of the attempt by the state of Texas to overturn the vote in Pennsylvania.
Thompson has betrayed the voters of Pa. to side with Texas. The same Pa. election certification process that declared Rep. Thompson victorious in the Nov. 3 election also certified that President-elect Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by over 81,000 votes.
Thompson and the 48.8% of the Pennsylvanians who voted for Trump should look to the Republican leaders like Sen. Pat Toomey, who had the decency to admit Trump’s defeat.
— Linda Romeo
Treasure Lake
q q q
Reader disappointed in lawmaker’s support of lawsuit
As a Republican who voted by mail, I am hurt and angry that my own congressman would try to take away my vote.
Congressman Glenn Thompson sometimes cites his Eagle Scout background. When a Scout loses a patrol leader election, the Scout can run again in the next election. First, however, the Scout congratulates the current winner and, most importantly, does all possible to help the winner secure the campsite against coming storms. Who won is less important than keeping all the tents from blowing down.
Congressman Thompson’s recently supported Texas lawsuit has been decided by the Supreme Court, and Electoral College votes have been cast. Regardless of motivation, retroactively denying any constituent’s vote is no small matter. Washington insiders might view my vote as a mere tool to be traded for someone’s political ambitions, but I still view it as my most precious citizen right.
I previously trusted Congressman Thompson, and he will still be my elected representative. Our country is in serious storms. We respectfully need Congressman Thompson’s focus on cooperatively addressing those storms, and not on any further attempts to deny or overturn election results.
— Donald R. Mong
Franklin
q q q