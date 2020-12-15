Family gracious for
support of benefit dinner
We want to thank everyone who made the benefit dinner on October 3rd for Sue such a huge success. This includes all of the volunteers, whether you donated a basket, made a donation, bought a meal or just showed up for support. We are also grateful to the businesses in Rimersburg, Sligo, East Brady, Clarion and Butler who sponsored the benefit. We also thank J & C Meats and OBS Processing for their contributions in processing the meat for the pig raffle.
The benefit was an overwhelming success and we truly feel blessed, thank you again for all of your support.
God Bless you,
The Family of Iva Sue Tyson
q q q
Reader says representative
is no friend of democracy
Our representative in Congress Glenn Thompson has gone round the bend. He has abandoned his oath to uphold the Constitution in blind loyalty to Donald Trump.
Mr. Thompson signed onto a motion to the US Supreme Court seeking to invalidate the election results with zero instances of voter fraud. I’m sorry Mr. Thompson. You cannot invalidate election results simply because you don’t like them.
Since he believes his own election was fraudulent (not very smart), I hope he will soon be stepping down from his seat in protest. By signing onto such a ridiculous attempt to overturn a valid election, Mr. Thompson has proven himself to be no friend of democracy.
I’m ashamed to have him represent me and the fine people of this district. He should not be seated in the next Congress.
Elliot Gelfand
DuBois
q q q
Reader reflects on
the current presidency
President Trump’s election loss reminds me of the adage, “You’ve made your own bed, now go lie in it,” and a majority of Americans are breathing a sigh of relief that his bed will not be in the White House for four more years. I was a committed, if not enthusiastic, supporter of Trump in 2016, hopeful that he could grow in presidential stature and lead us to great things. However, Trump quickly and sorely disappointed me and I’m sure many other Independent voters who contributed to his election in 2016 and defeat in 2020.
Admittedly, I am uncertain and a bit fearful of our future, as in the past I have held more in common with Republican principles than Democrat. But Trump has demonstrated ineptness in leadership, worrisome character flaws and proven to be untrustworthy enough that there was no other choice for me.
I am not joyful in Trump’s defeat, but he certainly earned it. A major flaw in his presidential skill set was the inability to admit he was wrong about something. Instead, he doubles down and forces himself into ridiculous positions (rounding the COVID corner) that are then maintained by other unworthy tactics. Trump has proven incapable of nuanced communications and leadership and relies on inappropriate position power like a middle-school bully. My bottom-line observation is Trump is not qualified for the sacred and high office he has been privileged to hold.
As Trump re-enters the private sector, he needs to stay there. He should leave the country and Republican party alone to heal. Trump’s presidency will have the unfortunate legacy of having damaged democracy.
Don Anderson
DuBois
q q q