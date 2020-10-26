(Today, one week before the general election, is the final day letters to the editor relating directly to the election will be published before Nov. 3.)
Make a difference on Election Day
Decency and honesty are sorely missing in politics. There is a lack of honor in our politicians.
We are at a crucial crossroad in our country with this year’s election. We need to ask ourselves what kind of country we want to leave to our grandkids. We need to vote with our hearts, not our political preference.
“Evil prevails when good men do nothing.” You can do something. You can vote! Make a difference on Nov. 3.
Lee Knarr
Troutville
Showing support for
candidate Ryan Grimm
The Sierra Club Moshannon Group is comprised of 1,200 members in central Pennsylvania, including Clearfield and surrounding counties. We are proud to endorse Ryan Grimm as State Representative for the 75th District. Ryan cares passionately about the environment and protecting the beauty of the DuBois area and the health of its residents.
He works to protect water resources from local pollution, and supports more efforts to address acid mine drainage, affirming how critical it is to have clean water. As an avid hunter and fisherman, Ryan has already noticed the effects of climate change on our natural world. He supports increased funding for conservation districts to increase their ability to work collaboratively with residents to protect local resources.
Recognizing the challenge of economic issues, Grimm has pledged to work in partnership with other legislators to create jobs and infrastructure improvements that are environmentally sustainable. This will also provide opportunities to attract younger residents to the area.
Like readers of the Courier Express, Ryan wants to safeguard the environment for future generations. I hope that voters in the 75th District will choose Ryan Grimm as their next State Representative.
Douglas Mason
Chair, Sierra Club Moshannon Group
Understand candidates’ stance on abortion
Our Declaration of Independence states our Creator endowed us with unalienable rights, including “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” With the Supreme Court’s 1973 decisions of Roe versus Wade and Doe versus Bolton, abortion became a significant cause for the loss of American lives, which the Guttmacher Institute reports is now greater than sixty million.
From conversations with other voters, it’s apparent that many don’t know how their candidates stand on certain issues. Current federal legislation, specifically the 116th Congress, shows how the two major political parties regard abortion. All bills voted upon in Congress related to the unborn, abortion procedures, federal funding of abortion, and associated freedom of speech were tabulated. Based upon data on the National Right to Life website, 98.8% of Democrats voted pro-abortion, whereas 98.6% of Republicans voted pro-life.
What is the reason for this huge disparity? It was the Democratic Party’s acceptance of the Supreme Court’s decisions on abortion, which it announced in its very next Party Platform (1976). The Democratic Party has continued to support abortion ever since, including federal funding of organizations that perform abortions. The Republican Party’s Platform specifies a pro-life stance, opposing abortion, including the eventual removal of federal funding from organizations that provide abortion services. This same disparity can also be found with the two primary presidential candidates, Joe Biden who supports abortion, and Donald Trump who is pro-life. So when you vote this year, know that you are casting votes for or against abortion.
Stephen Wingard
St. Marys
Abortion laws are
key topic of this election
Today we are experiencing concern about COVID-19 and how to save lives and protect our population along with protests and riots over deaths of African Americans.
In a 45-year period, we have lost 61.8 million aborted babies.
African American abortion percentages have been consistently higher than for other racial/ethnic groups from 1965-2017.
In 1859, American Medical Association condemns abortion except as necessary to preserve life of baby or mother. In 1916, Margaret Sanger formed Birth Control League, later becoming Planned Parenthood to promote contraceptives and abortions. In 1973, Supreme Court ruled in case of Roe v. Wade stating women have a right to have an abortion. In 1993, President Clinton signed executive orders allowing fetal tissue research, abortion counseling, federally funded, in clinics and U.S. Military hospitals. In 1994, Clinton signs law preventing peaceful protests at abortion clinics. In 2001, President Bush makes policy limiting use of embryonic stem cell research. In 2003, Bush signs partial birth abortion ban laws. Also in 2003, the law signed by Bush on partial abortion ban never came into effect because lower courts ruled it unconstitutional and unenforceable because it doesn’t include an exception to protect mothers. The partial birth abortion was later upheld by Supreme Court in 2003.
Since 1973, debate continues between “pro choice” and “pro life” advocates. Abortion laws continue to be challenged in courts across the land.
Before voting on Nov. 3, it is important to know where our candidates stand on abortion laws.
Nancy Smith
Reynoldsville
Reader disagrees with
national news services
All of the election articles in the Progress written by Tribune News Service or Associated Press are so negative with President Trump and overly positive for Joe Biden. All the Tribune articles mention Biden leading in the polls (kind of like Hillary Clinton in 2016) but never mention that polling among Hispanics and African Americans for Trump has doubled since 2016. No articles mention that both Democrat Gov. Newsom of California and Gov. Cuomo of New York praised Trump months ago for his help on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hardly any articles have mentioned Trump’s accomplishments which are many. For example, his historic Middle East peace treaty, Abraham Accords, should have been front page news; Tribune News buried it in another article on Sept. 10 calling it an “elusive peace deal.” When Trump was elected the Dems roared that he would certainly start WW 3; instead, he and his team worked patiently for 3 years and hammered out the first peace deal in 26 years. And yes, it does affect us. In Israel’s 72-year history, they only had two peace treaties before Trump; now Trump has two peace treaties in one month. Two Arab countries, first U.A.E. then Bahrain decided Israel has a right to exist. Other Arab countries are expected to follow because of their growing fear of Iran.
Three articles by Tribune News Service only told half the story about Judge Barrett. The Senate has every Constitutional right to put this outstanding woman on the court.
Finally, I am voting for policies, not a personality. Yes, Trump is at times abrasive in his style; if the press was fair he might not be. President Trump is fighting for traditional values, sanctity of human life, religious freedom, our 2nd amendment, law and order, care for our veterans, and the greatness of America. I can vote for that.
Shelley Spanogle
Clearfield
It’s time to choose
country over party
Millions of Americans have already voted in what is the most consequential election of our lifetime. This election isn’t about political party preference; the very fate of our democracy is on the ballot. It’s time to hit the reset button and correct the course of our country.
No one has defiled the office of the presidency like Donald J. Trump. This man isn’t fit to serve on a small town school board or operate a hot dog stand.
Wake up Trump supporters! Think about the future of your children and grandchildren. Competence matters. Integrity matters. Character matters. The truth matters.
Joe Biden hardly evokes excitement, but he’s a decent, empathetic man who will surround himself with intelligent, competent people who actually know how to govern. Biden will always put our country first, not himself, a sharp contrast to Trump, who’s taking a wrecking ball to our democracy each and every day. It’s time to choose country over party. Joe Biden is the clear choice to unite, heal and lead our Nation through these unprecedented times.
Dave Badger
Treasure Lake
Responding to political preferences of columnist
It’s pretty obvious which side of the political aisle that Mr. Bundy occupies. The first paragraph of a recent opinion piece in the Courier was ninety percent slams, slurs and digs on President Trump. First of all, the only voter suppression by the right is the attempt to limit illegal aliens and cemetery residents from “casting” ballots. The “super-spreader” event at the White House pales in comparison to the thousands of “peaceful” protesters that have jammed the streets of major democrat ruled cities.
Since when is the President and the Senate fulfilling their constitutional obligations to replace an empty seat on the Supreme Court called court packing? Since when is it wrong for someone over the age of 65 to have some of their healthcare expenses paid for by Medicare? When any one of us turns 65 we’re eligible for Medicare benefits, even Mr. Bundy. I guarantee you that the President has paid way more into Medicare than Mr. Bundy will in his entire life. You continue to pay into Medicare way beyond the cutoff for Social Security.
Bob Mortland
Reynoldsville
