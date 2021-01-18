Reader hopes city
commits to planting trees
As a former resident for 18 years, I was recently home for the holidays and noticed how bare the city (DuBois) is looking due to the amount of trees that have been cut down over the last few years. I understand that along Main Street and Maple Avenue it is part of a rehabilitation project for new water lines, sewer lines, sidewalks and lighting. However, if you cut down a tree you should have to plant a tree. It is the responsible thing to do.
With the increasing amount of pollution each year, it is not sustainable to keep cutting down trees without planting new trees. Trees are being stripped from the earth at alarming rates and not being replaced. Planting trees in our neighborhoods is essential to improving the health of our environment, our communities and fellow citizens of DuBois. Trees need decades of growth before they start reducing polluted stormwater runoff, filtering air pollution and cutting back carbon.
The lack of trees makes our city look unappealing. There is no greenery left in the more populated parts of the city. There should be a small, low maintenance tree between every other light post on Main Street and Maple Avenue to lower the output of pollution from the city and to make our city look more appealing again.
Kelly Nowak
Pittsburgh
q q q
Pennsylvania Farm Show marches on virtually
As with many events, the PA Farm Show was forced to go virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a bright spot.
On-line programs such as the PDA Listening Session, the Agriculture Law Forum, the Grange Broadband Panel, and a host of farmer education webinars on best practices led by Penn State Extension attracted many who normally cannot or would not have traveled to Harrisburg to attend the PA Farm Show in person. The success of these virtual programs also underscores the importance of universal access to high-speed Broadband as a critical need for much of rural PA. We are nowhere near that goal yet but this year’s Virtual Farm Show showed that despite setbacks, the Show will go on!
The PA Farm Show was hurt and there is no denying it. Kids and adults were prevented from showing their skills and animals. Entertainment also suffered with no in-person events such as the hugely popular Tractor Square Dance. Exhibitors and farm organizations took a financial hit too since much of their revenue comes directly or indirectly from the Farm Show. Even the iconic Butter Sculpture was a COVID-19 casualty. The local economy suffered a tremendous loss of revenue and will continue to suffer as all events in the foreseeable future have been canceled or were forced to go virtual.
Everyone looks to the return of an in-person PA Farm Show next year. No virtual Farm Show can ever replace the crowds, the excitement, the animals, and of course those Farm Show Milkshakes. Still, Broadband enabled the PA Farm Show to expand its educational programming.
Wayne Campbell
President, Pennsylvania State Grange