Dems have been resistant since last election
Within a week of the 2016 election of Trump, a closed meeting of 172 radical organizations met for four days in Washington to plot a formal resistance to the new POTUS. The meeting was organized and paid for by the “Democracy Alliance,” a George Soros funded group. The coalition of leftwing groups included trade unions, Marxist political groups, Democratic Party leaders including Nancy Pelosi and violent street communists who had led anti-police riots.
The most striking feature of the resistance and the planned attacks on a legitimately elected POTUS was the rejection of the American political tradition of having a presidential honeymoon, where the opposition party allowed the new president to get in place, confirm the cabinet and float his political agenda. For the first time in America’s history, the opposition political party started with immediate active dangerous resistance.
Democrats refused to attend the inauguration, immediately threatened to impeach, refused to work collaboratively on almost anything. Meanwhile, the deep state anti-Trump resistance in the intelligence community were already colluding to illegally investigate and undermine the new administration. Pelosi gave us a hint when, in October of 2019, she admitted that the impeachment had been under way for over two years.
The Green New Socialist Deal, expansion of crime ridden illegal sanctuary cities, demanding open borders, promotion of racist identity politics, attacking America’s heritage, encouraging demonstrations and riots and attacks on religion expression — all have been supported by the Democratic Party.
Defunding police is also on the party agenda.
Why vote for this anti-American Democratic Party vision?
Do you hate Trump enough to destroy America?
David Singer
DuBois
q q q
Remember to register to vote, says this reader
This is an appeal to Clearfield County residents who are not registered to vote to do so before the registration deadline of Oct. 19, 2020. This may be the most important presidential elections in any of our lifetimes.
This is the opportunity for the voters’ voices to be heard. It is your patriotic obligation over the centuries of this country’s existence men and women have fought and died for this right. Don’t let this moment pass.
The Clearfield County Election Office can provide you with voter registration, change of name, address or party form, absentee ballots and mail-in ballots. The office is located at 212 E. Locust St., Clearfield, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 765-2642, ext. 5053.
To register on-line, go to votespa.com and search for voter registration.
Many who have never voted before have recently registered. For those who have not voted in many years and need to find out if they are still registered may contact the election office to search their voting status.
We are all Americans, and need to join together, in this nation under God, in this effort to save our country. You can make the difference.
Jim Multhauf
Madera
(This is a correction to an error in a previous letter)
q q q