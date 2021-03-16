Reader thanks school district
for navigating pandemic
In light of what is happening in the news with the schools across the country, I just want to take a minute to say a huge thank you to all of the educators in our community! I’m sure I will forget to include someone, but this goes for Superintendent Wendy Benton, all of the teachers, public, private, and preschool, the school board members, the security personnel, the janitors, the cafeteria workers, and our city leaders, etc. You all took a huge risk last August for the sake of our children and you did it! You are all heroes as far as I’m concerned!
Thank you!
Linda McCoy
DuBois
q q q
Reader questions Democrats’
actions since taking office
Hiden Biden sure is earning his nickname. Still no open press conferences since getting sworn in. Harris only briefly answering carefully scripted and screened questions. Wonder why? And Fort Pelosi (used to be the Capitol Buildings) is still guarded by chain-link fences with razor wire and 24/7 military guard –with ZERO evidence of any threats? No administration in the history of the United States has done anything like this, even during wartime. What do they expect (know) that we don’t? Perhaps evidence of election fraud coming out? Or even worse, maybe many Democrats are only now discovering just how radical, inept, and dangerous these people really are?
Dan Fleming
Treasure Lake
q q q
Reader shares frustrations with Biden administration
Well, at the time of this writing, it’s day 54 of Joe Biden’s America. I hope everyone is as pleased with all the positive changes he has been making, as I am. We can look forward to higher gas prices, a loss of energy sector jobs, increasing illegal immigration and eventually open borders, a loss of our role in world leadership, accompanied, in all likelihood, by a reduction in the support for our military. Lets not forget higher taxes, out of control spending that will leave our grandchildren in debt for their entire lives.
Oh, and speaking of grandchildren, in our genderneutral society they will no longer be calling me papa, but rather the old person with a beard as opposed to their grandmother who will be the old person without a beard.
Why is all of this happening? Well, everything the Biden administration has done has been to assure they will have the votes necessary to continue their one-party rule. Three things will assure this: open borders, federal control of election laws, and unlimited free handouts regardless of need. I am a very strict conservative and I would never be in favor of a one-party rule. Our founders set up a system of three branches of government for a reason. Likewise, our legislative branch consists of two parties that must be represented in decisions that affect the direction of this country. Likewise, we cannot be ruled by executive decision. An authoritative government will eventually result in the destruction of this country where so many have given their lives to establish and preserve.
Cutting through all of the rhetoric, this is about the loss of personal freedoms. We are being ruled by progressive socialists. Where are the moderate democrats? We need their involvement. I cannot see how any patriotic American could be in favor of what this administration is doing to America. God Bless America. Semper Fi.
Gary Swope
Luthersburg
q q q