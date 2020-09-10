We need to stand up
for our democracy
When Donald Trump was elected in 2016, I hoped he would surround himself with competent people whom he would listen to, and that he would take the critical job of the presidency seriously. That never happened. Well-respected men like Gen. Kelly and Gen. Mattis are gone and Trump has proven, especially during the pandemic, that he’s demonstrably unfit to lead. He’s incapable of governing, telling the truth, or caring about anyone but himself.
When Trump returns to civilian life, there’s a strong possibility he will face indictments for his misdeeds so he’s desperate to maintain power at any cost. He and his cronies are actively meddling in the USPS and attempting to delegitimize and suppress the vote across our country. In a democracy, our vote is our voice. No politician or political party has the right to undermine our ability to speak. This is the behavior of autocrats.
All of us need to put aside our political differences and stand up for our democracy. We are better and our Nation deserves better than Donald Trump. We can like or dislike Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but one thing is certain: they are decent, competent, empathetic human beings who will unite us and restore civility and stability to our government which we so desperately need.
Dave Badger
Treasure Lake
q q q
Get down to business
of running the country
There’s an old saying about “opinions” that still rings true today. Opinions, by the way, are not a God-given right. They are a constitutional right. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” is a God-given right.
Quit the name calling and get down to the much needed business of running this country correctly and civilly, which is “Of the people, by the people, for the people.”
That means all people, not just your cronies and so-called friends.
Lee Knarr
Troutville
q q q
Event indicates PGC is in need of reform
The Rolfe Beagle Club September Song Dog Slam, which is apparently in its seventh year, is a textbook example of what is wrong with sport hunting. It is about killing for pleasure, pure and simple.
The hunt will target both coyotes and crows, neither of which should be open to such abuse. Both are predator species that in fact control other species populations, including small rodents such as mice. In fact both coyotes and crows help reduce the spread of Lyme disease, which is spread primarily by rodents, not deer.
Coyotes were brought here by Mother Nature for a reason and wanton killing by self proclaimed sportsmen is not it.
Crows are incredibly intelligent birds that live in extended families and have a large series of calls with which they communicate. They have been known to mourn their dead. Also, they will leave small presents, such as pieces of glass or shiny metal, for those who are kind to them.
That such events are allowed in Pa. is a sign that the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which is legally mandated to manage the wildlife for all residents, is in need of reform. It practices game management, which is based on sport/trophy hunting. The PGC should be practicing wildlife management, which works with nature for the benefit of the entire ecosystem.
The PGC can and should immediately bar such events via its authority to set seasons and bag limits. If it fails to do so then the legislature needs to act.
David Kveragas
Newton
q q q