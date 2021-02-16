Democracy or hypocrisy?
As we all know, former President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate for inciting an insurrection with 43 Senate Republicans voting not guilty. I applaud the seven Republicans who voted for Mr. Trump’s conviction, including Senator Toomey, for putting their conscience before their politics. The aftermath of this vote tells me that the Republican Party is no longer the party of limited government and lower taxes, but rather the party of QAnon and insurrection. They claim to be the party of law and order, yet President Trump was all too happy when “the storm” showed up to the Capitol; even telling the House Republican leader that “they must be more upset with the election results than you are.”
Glenn Thompson, our Representative in Congress, didn’t say a word about his new friend Marjorie Taylor-Greene who was elected believing that the government was run by a Satanic pedophile ring and that Sandy Hook and Parkland didn’t happen. In fact, he voted to keep her on her committees even after a video of her harassing a Parkland survivor came to light.
The Republican Party doesn’t care about you or me, but rather the believers and followers of crazy conspiracy theories such as QAnon and Pizzagate. They have to, because then President Trump will form the Patriot Party, and take their supporters with him; even though in doing so, it will only split the Republican vote and help the Democrats, so I’d be OK with the Patriot Party.
Graham Guthrie
DuBois
Reader disappointed
with lack of assistance from congressman
This is an open letter to the constituents of the Congressman Glen Thompson.
If you are contemplating asking Mr. Thompson’s Bellefonte office for assistance with a problem with a Federal Agency, based on the following, think again.
On November 6, 2020 I wrote to this office for assistance in a matter involving the Veterans Administration. I enclosed a copy of my DD214 (verification of active military duty) along with a copy of Certificate of Honorable Discharge.
By 1/2/21 I had not received a response to my 11/6/20 letter. So, on 1/6/21 I again wrote to this office. Once again enclosing documentation of military service.
To date I have not received a response. This leads me to believe that the only thing Mr. Thompson is interested in, is being reelected. I believe you can guess what I will do when voting when he comes up for reelection.
Paul Gileot
Anita
Association wants
corrections officers
prioritized
The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association (PSCOA) renews its call for the Wolf administration and the new COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force to prioritize vaccinating corrections officers in state prisons over smokers.
It’s one thing to follow CDC guidelines regarding smokers, but that doesn’t prevent the administration from making the vaccination of its own corrections officers a higher priority. Our state prison system continues to be overwhelmed by COVID, but for some reason the Wolf administration has decided to ignore its own corrections officers, who are risking their lives every day in some of the worst conditions of this pandemic. Recently, over 800 inmates and officers tested positive at SCI-Forest.
Our members are overworked, exhausted and are working massive amounts of overtime due to COVID-19 illnesses within their ranks. The mental anguish of passing the virus to their loved ones also takes a tremendous toll. That’s why the decision by the administration to put smokers ahead of corrections officers is repugnant. It’s our hope the task force will right this wrong and take care of the people working in some of the worst pandemic conditions in this commonwealth.
John Eckenrode, President
PSCOA
