Contact ombudsman before placing loved one in nursing home
The intent of this letter is to give some friendly advice to anyone who is considering placing a loved one in a skilled nursing or assisted living facility. Before you sign any papers, please contact the Ombudsman at your local Area Agency on Aging and ask about complaints filed against your chosen facility.
Unfortunately, as many of our nursing facilities change from locally owned to being owned by large corporations, the focus moves from resident care to generating large profits for the corporations.
Don’t make the mistake my family did and take the administration at its word. Investigate!!
Margaret Dimmick
Irvona
———
Seeing things differently than others
It occurs quite often. Two eyewitnesses to the same accident are asked, “What happened?” and their replies are as different as night is from day. That’s the thought I had while reading Steve Lutz Sr’s letter to the editor (Nov 12). The Donald Trump he describes in no way resembles the person I’ve watched these past four years.
Is the fact that Trump wasn’t a politician a good thing? To me, Trump-not-a-statesman (i.e., a skilled, experienced, respected political leader) means America suffered because he was woefully unprepared to deal with domestic or foreign issues. Our country has plummeted from being the world leader to being a world laughingstock.
Is it admirable that Trump has not taken a salary? “Hey,” I argue in rebuttal. "Sure, Trump gives away the salary because taxpayers paid over $8.1 million to Trump businesses for Trump’s outings to his own properties.”
Has Trump earned the moniker “law and order president?” Really? What’s lawful and orderly about a man who repeatedly breaks corporate and tax laws? And how about that ever-lengthening list of Trump associates either charged with or imprisoned on criminal counts . . . Roger Stone and Michael Flynn to name a few.
Mr. Lutz wrote, “I am a proud Trump supporter…” and I struggle to understand how this can with Trump’s constant vitriol, ridicule and name-calling. Surely, I reason, no one can be proud to condone this.
Then, I reached the conclusion of his letter, the part where he extended best wishes to Joe Biden. The part where he writes about political party should not matter. The part that says all of us together win or we all lose. And that’s when I knew that Mr. Lutz and I finally see eye to eye.
Sharon Carr
DuBois
———
Reader responds to columnist
After reading Mr. Bundy’s rant in Friday’s Courier, I felt that I had to respond to his hypocrisy. His first paragraph where he claims that there has been absolutely no fraud in this election is a blatant falsehood. Tell me where the proof is that all these lawsuits are frivolous. That’s up to the courts to decide, not Mr. Bundy. He appears more biased than even the fake news networks like CNN.
Speaking of the democrat losses in the House, how pray tell me, is it possible that an extremely popular President could lose the presidency while the down ballot republicans would have the kind of success that they did? It just doesn’t add up unless there was manipulation of the voting tabulation system. How could President Trump be comfortably ahead in several battleground states and in a coordinated way they all stopped counting in the middle of the night, and right after the resumed the tabulation, the Biden votes started coming in strong? It sure looks suspicious to me.
Mr. Bundy's height of hypocrisy comes in his accusations of the President’s making a large portion of the population believe that we have an illegitimate president. Please tell me what your corrupt party did immediately after President Trump was elected? Have you completely forgotten about the phony Russian collusion hoax investigation that consumed the total attention of all the fake news sources, that I’m sure you followed faithfully every single day of the long wasteful, disingenuous Mueller investigation. Mueller knew on day one that it was a farce, but he kept it going as long as he could to try and drag down the Trump presidency, by delegitimizing it. How quick Mr. Bundy has forgotten about the dirty deeds of his party and their media collaborators over the last four years.
Bob Mortland
Reynoldsville