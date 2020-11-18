Penn State football coach James Franklin experienced an unexpected and unwanted first Tuesday. Press conferences on Tuesday are standard for Franklin, but he’s never addressed the media as an 0-4 coach of the Nittany Lions.
Franklin answered several inquiries during the session ahead of Saturday’s home game against Iowa. The biggest — who’s the starting quarterback? — didn’t result in a direct answer.
“We have not made that decision or announced that decision yet. We had some conversations about it this weekend with the coaching staff and Sean [Clifford] and with Will [Levis] as well,” Franklin said. “We’ll evaluate that as the week goes on based on what we do this week but also what we’ve done this season and what we’ve done last year.”
Perhaps Franklin is planning to pull on Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz what Nebraska coach Scott Frost did. The Cornhuskers waited until the last minute to reveal Luke McCaffrey was starting over Adrian Martinez, and Frost didn’t announce the change. McCaffrey went in the game, and it appeared to confuse the Nittany Lions.
Maybe the surprise element could be in Penn State’s favor to change the trend of them giving up large leads in the first half. Don’t be surprised if Franklin doesn’t answer until as close to the 3:30 p.m. kick as possible. Yes, it might be somewhat silly considering that Levis seemingly earned the opportunity, but it’s also the type of move you make when you’re trying to gain any advantage possible in search of a victory.
“We’ve got to do everything we possibly can to find a way to get a win on Saturday,” Franklin said. “Getting a win will be really important for our program, really important for, most importantly, our players and coaches and our fans and community.”
Franklin’s squad fought valiantly against Nebraska in the second half. Pulling Clifford was a necessary decision after his second time allowing a strip-sack for a touchdown in as many weeks. Clifford also threw an interception while completing 5 of 8 passes for 37 yards before getting pulled.
Levis threw for 219 yards on 14 of 31 passing. He also ran for 61 yards on 18 carries. Levis also got the team within striking distance of a win, whereas Clifford’s stewardship led to a double-digit deficit.
Franklin had a mix of critique and praise for Levis on Tuesday.
“I think Will’s got a really strong arm,” Franklin said. “He can drive the ball and make defenses defend the entire 53 and a third of the field. His arm strength is also, I think, going to help with yards after the catch. I think that showed up on Saturday, and how this plays out could move him forward.”
Now here’s a bit of analysis from Franklin that could make him stick with Clifford.
“I think one of the areas [Levis] would admit that he needs to get a little bit better on is on some of his touch,” Franklin said. “He’s learning when to take a little bit of the octane off the pass and put it in a position where our guy has a chance to go up and make the play. That’s all the little subtle things of playing the quarterback position. Everybody loves the big arm, which he has, but it’s also knowing when to take a little something off it and throw for touch.”