DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.