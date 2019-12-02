Lewis Jesse Himes, 88, of New Bethlehem died on Monday, November 25, 2019 at McKinley Health Center surrounded by loved ones.
Born May 13, 1931, in Summerville, he was the son of Paul L. and E. June (Reitz) Himes.
He married Maxine S. Smith on July 7, 1955 in New Castle. She survives.
Mr. Lewis was a U.S. Army Veteran from 1952-1954. He served in the Korean War. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Ribbon with two bronze Campaign Stars and the Merit Unit Commendation. He was discharged on October 30, 1954.
He was a farm hand, a laborer at Republic Steel, a log truck driver at Miles Lumber Co. and a bulldozer operator at several of the coal companies in the area. He retired in May 1993.
Mr. Lewis loved hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Becky Kemmer son Bill, (Karen) Himes, daughter Betsy (Duck) Smith and son Bob (Kim) Himes; a half-sister, Sandy (Mel) Eshbaugh; 10 grandchildren: Angie, Jenn, Jeremy, April, Beth, Paul, Christie, Joe, Chris and Remy; 15 great-grandchildren: Ethan, JP, Nicole, Andrew, Riley, Brayden, Phoebe, Derrick, Kayleigh, Lily, Miles, Henry, Amelia, Sami and Blake; and three great-great-grandchildren: Brooklynn, Kierra and Kooper. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Sharon Himes and Thelma Reitz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Bob (Mary), Ken and Ed; his sister, Betty (Clifford); a grandson, Matthew Smith; and great-grandchildren, Amber Bish and Gavin Conner.
The funeral services were held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville, with the Rev. J. Ray Baker and Dan George co-officiating.
A Military Honor Guard service was held.
Interment was at the Smith Family Cemetery in Beaver Township, Jefferson County.
To provide a donation in lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to the Clarion Visiting Nurses Association.