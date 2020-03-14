LOCK HAVEN — Due to the temporary suspension of on campus instruction at Lock Haven University, all other campus activities and events have been canceled through Sunday, April 5.
The following previously promoted campus events are now cancelled:
- The remainder of the Paul Chidester art exhibit in the Sloan Fine Arts Gallery, originally scheduled for public viewing through April 3.
- GRE testing, originally scheduled for March 21.
- All performances of ‘Night, Mother by the University Players, originally scheduled for March 18-21.
For more information about the university’s actions in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, visit www.lockhaven.edu/virusinfo.