LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University and Dr. Barrie Overton, LHU professor, will host the Northeast Mycological Foray from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, August 4 at the East Campus Science Center at LHU. The foray is a scientific meeting and exhibition of mushrooms and other fungi collected in the Lock Haven area.
For more information, contact Michael Rubin at 973-557-6348 or email microman12@hotmail.com.
