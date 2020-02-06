LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University will host the event Transgender Medical Care 101 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 in the Willis Health Professions Center Greenberg Auditorium on the campus of LHU.
Dr. Paul Damaske, of Geisinger Grey’s Woods in State College will lead the event, sponsored by the President’s Commission on LGBTQ Affairs.
The program, which is free and open to the public, is designed to provide basic information about transgender medical care. It is appropriate for undergraduate and graduate students studying health care as well as area health and human service professionals with an interest in transgender care.
Damaske is a board-certified physician specializing in family medicine. His clinical interests include hormonal treatment for adult transgender patients (18 years old and up). He attended the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center, where he received his medical degree and completed his residency at Beth Israel Medical Center – Petrie Division. Damaske is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
For more information about the event, contact Rick Schulze at 570-484-2155 or email fschulze@lockhaven.edu.