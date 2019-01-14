Steve Smith, if you would watch FOX News instead of CNN, MSNBC and the other liberal news, you would get the honest, true news. but knowing you are a far-Left liberal, I won’t waste a lot of my conservative time on you.
Yes, there was a Hispanic liberal House member who brought up Jesus about a wall that would hold him from leaving his birthplace. And yes “they” are the far Left that resist and are going to destroy our country.
These socialists are offering all this free, and are going to tax us into poverty as they don’t tell you how they are going to pay for it. De Blasio in New York wants everything free in sanctuary cities, and so does the governor of California. I hope the federal government has stopped the federal aid to the states. The taxpayers should not have to pay for these idiotic programs.
Do you agree, Steve Smith? I doubt it. If our country goes to socialism, God have mercy on us and our country. People will be at the wall trying to get in.
Did anyone see Schumer and Pelosi on TV rejecting the wall? Weren’t they the village idiots, dumb and dumber, poop for brains, Bobsy twins, two morons or two socialists trying to ruin our country?
Do Pelosi and Schumer have walls or fences, plus armed guards, around their estates? How many illegals have they taken into their homes?
Everyone in the USA, including Democrats, better fight socialism.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg
