Liberals probably watch CBS, CNN, ABC and all the other fake new channels.
How about doing a quick check and find out where former President Barak Obama got the money to get Bowe Bergdahl, a deserter, released from Taliban captivity and gave them back their terrorists. Also, check on the uranium deal.
Liberals should be real proud of the Democrats in Washington. They stand for absolutely nothing when they say MS13 is better than President Donald Trump. They are totally insane, ignorant and are not fit to be in D.C. They are a total disgrace to the USA. Liberals are tearing our country apart.
All the men and women killed at Pearl Harbor, Japan, Germany, the Korean Peninsula and Vietnam, according to Obama, were the USA’s fault. He went to other countries, apologized for what our country had done. Really good job, Obama.
He was prepared by a radical in Chicago on what to do as president.
Talk about collusion. Remember him leaning over to then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and saying he will be able to do more in his next term?
Today everything is racist. Now my question is: What happened to the Native Americans? They seemed to get the worst end of racism. They were shot, buffalo were killed to starve them, and then they were rounded up and put on reservations.
Remember the Cornplanter tribe? They took them to a reservation in New York and built the Kinzua Dam on their land. Who got the worst deal?
By the way, I’m a gun owner, a conservative, a Trump fan and proud of it.
Remember what we do and believe in. We must answer to God.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg
