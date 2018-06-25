Summer Reading has begun and “Libraries Rock!”
We kicked off our program starting with a party on Tuesday. The children enjoyed creating their own kazoo, stories, hotdogs and snow cones, as well as a short movie! They also won prizes by answering questions about the stories they were read.
Prizes will be given away weekly, so bring your children to the Summer Reading program and encourage a love for reading! Registration forms were drawn for winners of T-shirts, and Benton Lee and Brystol Wright were last week’s winners. Congratulations!
Programs will be every Tuesday beginning with the pre-kindergarten through second grade class from 10 to 11 a.m. and the third through sixth grade class from 11 a.m. to noon. Come join us anytime, we are always happy to welcome new faces.
We had a guest teacher, Miss Sarah Williams, the Redbank Valley Elementary music teacher, come in Tuesday, June 26 to share some of her instruments and talent with us! Thank you, Sarah. More fun to come with Summer Reading.
Need some adult time this summer?
Our Adult Summer Reading Program will include the following events:
• June 30, 10 a.m. to noon — Patriotic Painting Class.
• July 12, 6 to 8 p.m. — The Perfect Pairing: Books and Wine.
• July 28, 10 a.m. to noon — Gardening Class.
• Aug. 16, 6 to 8 p.m. — Do-It-Yourself Craft led by Becky Doverspike from Grasshopper Grove.
• Aug. 23, 5:30 to 7 p.m. — Floral Cake Decorating.
Refreshments will be provided, and all programs are free.
Spots are limited, so call us today to sign up at (814) 275-2870 or stop in at the library.
Come socialize and enjoy adult-themed activities for all.
Congratulation to Ilah Giles for reading 1,000 books before kindergarten. Great job, Ilah, and thanks for stopping in to visit us at the library. Keep up the reading!
We are still receiving donations for the Day of Giving from our community members. Your generosity is much appreciated! Thank you.
We are proud to announce that we will be hosting our first ever Pet Picture Day! Look for the upcoming date and time here in the newspaper, on the website at rvlibrary.org, or our Facebook page. We hope to see your beautiful pet there!
Also, come join us for a free movie night on July 5 at the library at 5:30 p.m. We will be showing “A Wrinkle In Time.” Popcorn, candy bars and drinks will be available for purchase during the movie. See you there!
