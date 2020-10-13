The Redbank Valley Public Library has decided to go ahead with a couple of our fundraisers that are held in the fall, including Shop, Look and Listen.
However, a few changes have been made to accommodate for social distancing and other guidelines.
Generously, Sandy Mateer has donated the use of the downstairs portion of the New Bethlehem Town Center for your shopping experience. We will have vendors, food, a Chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle all held in one convenient location. You are not required to be present to win prizes.
It will be held on Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact the library to see if there is any available space.
Also, we are selling wreaths, swags and grave pillows again. Call the library or stop in to place your order.
Wreaths will be delivered on Monday, Nov. 30. Just in time for decorating!
Prices are as follows: $20 for wreaths; $12 for swags; and $30 for grave pillows.
Our cookie sale will run in December again as well. However, everything will be pre-packaged.
If you want something specific, we recommend placing a pre-sale order. You can do that by calling in or stopping in and letting us know what you would like.
The library has a couple ceramic classes coming up as well for the Halloween and autumn season.
This Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. there are Halloween figurines, large pumpkins and a pumpkin vase or candleholders. Pictures of these things are posted on the Redbank Valley Public Library Facebook page.
There will be a Saturday class as well on Oct. 24 featuring gnomes with pumpkins and mushrooms. That class will begin at 10 a.m.
We hope to see you soon and greatly appreciate your support!