Life has two rules:
1. Never quit.
2. Always remember Rule No. 1.
— Unknown
•
We are eager to return to the library to offer in-person services — services which we know people in our community need and rely on in their everyday routines. With that said, the library has just received the much-awaited official guidelines from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, a division of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, on when and to what capacity staff can reenter the building, establish new procedures, and begin to offer in-person services.
The library is a natural setting for people to browse, spend time, and congregate; on a normal day, we see a lot of people. As places begin to reopen, we will proceed with caution for the health and safety of patrons and staff. When staff can work together in the building, it will take some time to set new procedures and prepare the building for patron-access. At this time, we do not have a reopen date for any type of in-person service.
While the library building remains closed, we are still offering a number of digital resources for you. Please look back on this page for links and instructions on how to access them. We have also extended the due dates for all materials currently checked out and they will not be due back until after we are reopened for some type of in-person service (and please don’t worry about overdue fees).
Our number one goal is to keep our patrons and our staff safe during this unprecedented time, so rest assured that we will take every precaution to do that. Now that we have the official guidelines from the state, we will move forward with our Board of Trustees to establish proper procedures and protocols for our particular facility that will best accommodate our staff and patron base while adhering to our budget and keeping in line with the library’s mission statement. We will have more for you over the next couple weeks and again, thank you for your patience and support as we focus on protecting our community members from this devastating disease. As I have mentioned in previous columns, unfortunately, libraries have the potential to be perfect environments for the spread of such viruses, but with the proper foresight, appropriate training, and extreme vigilance, we can more than adequately provide services with minimum risk. All it requires is a little extra time and patience.
•
“If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away.”
— Henry David
Thoreau
•
In my last column, I failed to mention the cancellation of our Annual Friends of the Library 5K/2-Mile Walk that was to be held last Saturday, May 16. It had been decided to forego the race this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic and instead, hold off until next year.
We want to thank everyone for your continued support of the library. In these difficult days, it’s greatly appreciated to live in such a caring community. We fully expect to continue holding future races as these fundraisers raise thousands of dollars that support our Summer Reading programs and many other children’s programs throughout the year, including Critter Club Story Time. Without this fundraiser this year, things will be tight, so as the year continues to unfold we hope to offer other ways to raise funds and if possible, please consider donating!
•
“We must let go of the life we have planned, so as to accept the one that is waiting for us.”
— Joseph Campbell
•
Speaking of Summer Reading, the library will still be offering this fantastic annual program this year! It will look much different, however, as we do our best to conform with guidelines put in place by health officials at the national and state levels.
Our Summer Reading program for 2020 is just around the corner. This year our theme is “Imagine Your Story: Fairy Tales, Myths, and Legends.” Due to the pandemic, things will run a bit differently. We will offer a weekly box of goodies for each participant with age appropriate crafts and activities based on our theme. These boxes will be supplemented with a variety of online videos, games and resources. If Internet access is not available, an alternative will be offered. In addition to reading there will be an assortment of other ways to help you reach your summer reading goals. All ages are welcome and encouraged to participate. We are looking at a start date in mid-June. Please feel free to contact Kelly Minich at eccleslesherprogramming@gmail.com or send a message on Facebook via the library page with any questions or to register for our program.
•
We have had some inquiries about book donations recently. I know this is the usual time of year that everyone is spring cleaning and we are usually posting and writing in this column about bringing us your lightly used books so we can include them in our Secret Garden Book Store, run and managed by our Friends of the Library group. Unfortunately, at this time, again, due to the restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to take any donations at this time. We will let you know as soon as we are able to once again begin taking them. And just a reminder — when we are able to take donations again, there are a few restrictions.
We no longer accept the following items: Encyclopedias; Reader’s Digest Condensed Novels; VHS Tapes; Items damaged by mold or mildew; Non-fiction items published before 2010 (This restriction is new! We have had to include this one now because older items simply do not sell and therefore do not help the Friends group raise funds. We thank you for trying to help us by donating what you have, but anything older than 2010 simply does not help us.)
So again, at this time we are not taking any donations, but we will let you know when we are able to take them again!
•
“Everyone has inside of him a piece of good news. The good news is that you don’t know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is!”
— Anne Frank