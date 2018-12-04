NEW BETHLEHEM – About 30 area children and their toy animals participated in the Redbank Valley Public Library’s annual Teddy Bear Sleepover last Friday evening.
Jaylene Smith, the library’s executive director, read Christmas-theme stories to attendees. Story time was followed by snacks and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Most of the collection of bears, horses, dogs, cats and action figures spent the night inside the building before riding on the library’s float in the New Bethlehem Christmas parade on Saturday. A few young owners decided they could not be parted from their toys for even one night and took them home after the party.
“This has been a fixture at the library for about 10 years,” Erin Joyce, the Oil City Library’s district consultant, said. “It is something that everyone looks forward to every year.”
Joyce is the former director of the Redbank Valley Public Library.
Attendees were not required to wear costumes, but several young girls appeared in holiday dresses. Two siblings wore matching red- and white-striped pajamas, but most of the children wore comfortable casual clothing perfect for sitting on the floor and listening to several stories.
While Santa and Mrs. Claus were decked out in traditional red velvet with all the trimmings, Smith’s sequined elf-shoe slippers were a big hit with parents and children.
Library board member Mike Moore was on hand to help shepherd the toys and their owners into position during various parts of the program.
Story time was held in the library’s public room, followed by the photo session beside a Christmas tree at the rear of the stacks section. The event ran from 7 to 8 p.m.
