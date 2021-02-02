The Redbank Valley Public Library is now open to the public again.
Come on in and browse our shelves for your favorites. We have plenty of new books from all of your favorite authors such as: Colleen Coble, Mechael Connelly, Tana French, Mary Kay Andrews, Iris Johansen, John Grisham, Susan Mallery, Beverly Lewis, James Patterson, Lisa Jewell, Ruth Ware, Charles Martin and more.
We look forward to seeing you!
•
Our book club will be hosted at Porchview Winery on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.
Please join us for a chat about the book, “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn. We look forward to seeing new faces and hearing different perspectives.
The book club meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. The location varies, so please check our calendar or Facebook page if you would like to attend.
Looking ahead at the rest of 2021, here are the books the club will read and discuss:
• March — “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker.
• April — “The Seas” by Samantha Hunt.
• May — “The Ghost Bride” by Yangsze Choo.
• June — “Killing Crazy Horse” by Bill O’Reilly.
• July — “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict.
• August — “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley.
• September — “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson.
• October — “The Girl in the Swing” by Richard Adams.
• November — “The Switch” by Beth O’Leary.
• December — “Defiant Lady Pencavel” by Diane Scott Lewis.
•
Would you like to honor or remember a loved one? You can do so with a book.
All we need is your donation and some information from you to make and place a memorial/honoring plate inside the front cover of a book. Then, whoever reads the book will read your heartfelt expression of love for your friend or family member.