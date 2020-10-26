We would love your help! If you have some time to spare on Saturday morning, Oct. 31, meet us at the Redbank Valley Public Library for a fall community landscaping cleanup starting at 9 a.m.
We are in need for a good cleanup and are hoping it will give us a head start on the landscaping for the spring. We hope to see you there!
•
Shop, Look & Listen is right around the corner on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We have made a few changes, but are glad to be having our annual vendor and craft show this year at the New Bethlehem Town Center. It is more open and will accommodate for social distancing and capacity restrictions.
We do ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while in the building.
We will, once again, have our Chinese Auction items, 50/50 raffle tickets, and delicious food available throughout the day, and you do not need to be present to win anything! Happy shopping!
•
If you would like a wreath for Christmas, we also are having our annual wreath sale. To place your order, simply call the library at (814) 275-2870 and let us know whether you would like a wreath, swag or grave pillow.
Wreaths are $20, swags are $12, and grave pillows are $30. Please place your order by Nov. 19. Wreaths will be delivered on Monday, Nov. 30.
•
Do you love shopping, but hate wrapping all of those presents? Don’t worry; we have your wrapping covered.
As our way of giving back to you, we are offering free gift wrapping for the holidays! Wrapping will be available Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon and all day Monday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You are welcome to give a donation. All donations go to helping support your local library.
•
A few programs that will be coming up at the library include a ceramic snowman painting class on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. There are several snowmen to choose from and prices vary by which one you select. Please call to sign up.
Also, our monthly book club is meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the library. The book selected for November is “The White Devil’s Daughters” by Julia Flynn Siler. Feel free to join us; we look forward to seeing new faces.